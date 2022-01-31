Rigoni disappears against Ituano, and Ceni admits difficulty in finding an ideal position for the striker | São Paulo

Cast as a centre-forward, Rigoni once again disappointed in São Paulo. The Argentine striker played so badly that he became a subject after the goalless draw against Ituano, in Morumbi, last Sunday, for the second round of Paulistão.

The Argentinian has gone 13 games without scoring for the club – he was the Tricolor’s vice-top scorer in 2021, with 11 goals – and, on Sunday, was selected as a striker by coach Rogério Ceni.

The Argentine spent almost the entire first half without touching the ball.

1 of 2 Rigoni had a dull performance against Ituano — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rigoni had a lackluster performance against Ituano — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

After the match, Rogério admitted the difficulty in making Rigoni repeat the good performances he had in last year’s Brazilian – the attacker’s fast is mostly under the command of the current coach.

– We are trying, he is a technically differentiated player, we are trying to find a place where he feels comfortable. He played more openly (against Guarani), today (Sunday) more inside. We want to find a position where he performs as he did in the Brazilian, where he scored goals, gave assists – said Rogério.

– Since I arrived at the end of the year he has not produced in the same way as when he arrived – completed the coach.

According to Rogério, the definition of the team against Ituano took place on the morning of the game and took into account the physical condition of the athletes. That’s why Calleri, who claimed fatigue, started on the bench.

Check out Rogério Ceni’s post-match press conference from São Paulo

The game unfolded differently from what the coach had planned – Rigoni wasn’t supposed to be stuck in the rival’s defense.

– I think they were excessive crosses, it was not the main option of the game. We can’t have enough creativity inside. Rigoni was supposed to have more mobility – he said.

Ceni has rotated players, and Rigoni started the first two games of the season. Next Thursday, São Paulo will face Red Bull Bragantino, away from home.

“Very low performance. It was 0-0 thanks to Jandrei”, criticizes Caio – A Voz da Torcida

+ Watch: all about the São Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv