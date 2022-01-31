Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky | Music

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. The information was released this Monday (31), with photos of the couple in New York.
Both discreet on social media, they did not comment on the pregnancy publicly until the last update of this report.
The dating between the artists began in November 2020, according to the American press. They had been friends for years.
The rapper only spoke about the relationship in May of last year, when he referred to the 33-year-old singer as “the love of my life” in an interview with the American magazine GQ.
Rihanna said in March 2020 that she would like to have “three or four children” during an interview with American Vogue.
Rihanna and the rapper A$AP Rocky in a photo for the campaign of the cosmetics brand Fenty Skin, founded by the singer – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Rumors about the pregnancy began to surface in December, but Rihanna denied it when responding to a fan who asked if she could go to the baby shower.
“Stop! You didn’t come to the first 10 baby showers. Y’all get me pregnant every damn year!” she wrote.
The singer was declared a national hero of Barbados, where she was born, in late November. The appointment took place at the same ceremony that celebrated the transition from monarchy to republic.
Rihanna Declared National Hero of Barbados
The 33-year-old rapper is one of the headliners for Lollapalooza 2022. He performs on Saturday, March 26, the same day as Miley Cyrus, Alok and A Day To Remember.
A native of Harlem, New York, Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers is considered one of the best-known rappers in the United States.
He released the fourth album of his career, “LIVE.LOPE.A$AP”, in October last year.
The single that made him best known, after being revealed in the New York rappers collective ASAP Mob, was “Fuckin’ Problems” (2012), bringing together the incredible team of Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar.