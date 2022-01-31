Russia vs Ukraine: understand the origins of tension between the two countries | Fantastic

The tension between Ukrainians and Russians does not come from today. The two countries have a long shared history.

In the early 1930s, Ukraine, a nation known for its fertile land and large grain production, had nothing left to eat. The country was not independent. It was part of the Soviet Union.

When Lenin was the leader, in the early years of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had some autonomy. But when Stalin took power, he ordered the forced creation of collective farms. Even smallholders—who were tolerated by Lenin—began to suffer persecution.

It is estimated that between 1931 and 1934, about four million Ukrainians died of starvation.

To save themselves, many people committed the most extreme acts. Anna, a Ukrainian who emigrated to Brazil, never forgot the stories she heard: “Sometimes, a fat person would pass by a family’s house and they would never leave there alive. They killed and cooked”, he says.

Ukrainians have a name for this period: “Holodomor”: genocide by starvation. Even the generations that did not live the time feel marked by it.

Since 1991, with the end of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has been an independent country. But the histories of the country and Russia are confused. The cradle of modern Russia is Ukraine.

5 reasons the Soviet Union collapsed 30 years ago

‘Better now, before it’s too late’: Ukrainian reservists train in case of conflict with Russia

Over the centuries, Ukraine was part of empires, suffered numerous invasions, was incorporated by the Russians and Soviets, became independent, but never completely resolved its relationship with Russia.

The mood on the border is tense at least since 2014. About 13,000 people have died in the conflict. And now, more uncertainty, under the leadership, in the Russia, by Vladimir Putin.

The possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, the military alliance created by the United States in 1949, during the Cold War, is at the center of the current tension.

See the full report in the video above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.