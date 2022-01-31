Russia wants good relations with US, denies threat to Ukraine – News

Russia said on Sunday (30) that it wants to have relations based on “mutual respect” with the United States and denied any threat to Ukraine, despite having concentrated troops on the border, while stressing that it needs concrete guarantees for its security. .

While tensions between Moscow and Western countries over Ukraine have been at an all-time high for months, Russian officials stressed on Sunday that they intend to pursue diplomatic channels.

“We want good, equitable, mutually respectful relations with the United States, as with all countries,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s Channel 1.

“We learned from bitter experience, we don’t want to remain in a position where our security is violated on a daily basis,” he insisted, regarding the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, which Russia considers an existential threat.

Lavrov said Moscow would continue to seek “guarantees, which are not just political commitments on paper, but also legally binding guarantees” that take into account Russia’s “legitimate interests”.

He said the Russian government will soon send NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) countries “an official request that urges them to specify how they plan to implement their commitment not to strengthen their security at the expense of security.” of others”.

Earlier, Lavrov had already stated that Russia does not want war and prefers the “diplomatic route”.

Despite the statements, Russia warned that if its demands are not met, it will order reprisals, without specifying the type.





Russian soldiers at the border

Russia has been accused, since late 2021, of having concentrated around 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border with the aim of attacking the neighboring country. Moscow denies having any war intentions, but demands written guarantees to safeguard its security, such as that NATO will not accept new members, especially Ukraine.

That’s a key demand that the US government rejected this week in writing, although it left the door open for negotiations. The Kremlin has indicated that it wants time to analyze the situation.

On Sunday, the director of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, repeated that Russia “does not want a war” with Ukraine and accused Western countries of exacerbating tensions with “their own selfish aims”.

Several Western countries have announced in recent days the deployment of troops to eastern Europe, including the United States (which has put 8,500 troops on alert to reinforce NATO) and France, which wants to send hundreds of troops to Romania.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to propose to NATO next week the deployment of troops to respond to the increase in “Russian hostility” against Ukraine.

Kiev authorities urged Westerners on Saturday to remain “firm and vigilant” in negotiations with Moscow, but not to spread panic.

European countries and the United States have promised unprecedented sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.

The UK government, which in the last 48 hours has made several statements to increase pressure on Russia, announced on Sunday that it is considering imposing sanctions that affect “any company of interest to the Kremlin and the Russian regime”.

On the table would also be the strategic Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which links Russia to Germany, or Russian access to dollar transactions.

In addition, the US government asked the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Monday to discuss the “clear threat” that, according to Washington, Russia poses to “international peace and security”.



