Russia wants relationship based on ‘mutual respect’ with US

posted on 01/30/2022 11:31



(credit: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Moscow wanted relations based on “mutual respect” with Washington at a time of tension over Ukraine.

“We want good, equitable, mutually respectful relations with the United States, as with all countries in the world,” Lavrov told Russia’s Channel 1.

“We learned from bitter experience, we don’t want to remain in a position where our security is violated on a daily basis.”

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between the United States and Russia after Western countries accused Moscow of massing 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border with the aim of invading the former Soviet republic.

The US government warned that Russia could invade at any time, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies “not to spread panic”.

Claiming that NATO is expanding into eastern Europe, Russia has put forward several demands for a de-escalation of the tension, including that the Atlantic Alliance not admit new members – especially Ukraine – and a retreat to 1997 military positions.

Lavrov said on Sunday that NATO’s line of defense “continues to shift eastward” and is already “very close” to Ukraine.

The Russian chancellor added that Ukraine “is not prepared” to join the Alliance and that the eventual incorporation “would not contribute to an increase in NATO’s security”.

After several diplomatic clashes, the United States and NATO responded in writing to Russia’s requests.

The answer has not been publicly released, but the Russian government has complained that Western countries have not taken into account its main concerns.