Safra cuts price target, but sees stock’s ‘very high discount’ as good entry point – Money Times

THE harvest cut the stock’s target price sinqia (SQIA3) from R$31 to R$27 to reflect the scenario of rising interest rates in the short term. The buy recommendation, however, was maintained.

In the opinion of analysts, the paper is traded at attractive multiples and has a “very high discount”, given the recent sell-off in the Brazilian stock market.

“Sinqia is currently trading at an attractive 2.9 times EV/sales (company value over sales) in 2022, which represents a discount of approximately 60% for international peers”, comment analysts Silvio Dória, Luis F. Azevedo and Gabriel Pucci, in a report released on Thursday (27).

According to Safra, market volatility can disconnect the action from the fundamentals, but analysts remain confident with the company’s investment thesis.

strength of acquisitions

For Safra, one of the points that make Sinqia an interesting option for growth is the strong M&A strategy (Fusions and acquisitions) from the company.

The bank highlights that the most recent acquisitions significantly increased the company’s Ebitda margin.

At the end of last year, Sinqia announced the acquisition of its biggest rival in the consortium vertical, NewCon. Sinqia paid BRL 422 million in the transaction, implying 10.5 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) and 5.6 times EV/sales in the last 12 months to the third quarter of 2021.

According to Safra, the acquisition is very positive for the company, as NewCon operates with much higher margins than Sinqia (56% versus 19% for Sinqia estimated for 2021).

“In addition to the financial synergies, the fit strategy is excellent, as it should bring opportunities for cross-selling to Sinqia”, complete Dória, Azevedo and Pucci.

This month, Sinqia announced the acquisition of 52% of Lote45 for R$79.5 million, representing 2.4 times EV/sales and 5.7 times EV/Ebitda.

In Safra’s opinion, the acquisition reinforces Sinqia’s leading position in the financial industry.

Safra believes that Sinqia’s acquisition moves bring the perfect combination: strong growth expectations and robust margins. With NewCon and Lote45, analysts see the company advancing more and more in the digital vertical, which should remain a key part of the thesis.

Despite expecting an active M&A schedule from Sinqia ahead, Safra does not foresee new acquisitions for the company in 2022 and 2023.

Of risks, analysts mention the competitive environment (so far, not so fierce), the increased possibility of lack of employees in the future, the impact of the yield curve and potential problems with acquisitions.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.