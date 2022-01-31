Samsung Galaxy S22: store publishes photos of the covers of the line, confirming design

Update (1/30/2022) – HA

after the store MobileFun list the protective covers for the S22 line, now she has also published the actual photos of the products. Despite being in mockups of the products, as you can see from the fake lenses, they confirm the official design of the devices — details that, after all, had already been, and a lot, repeated in previous leaks and rumors. You can see the leather covers for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, and the different Smart Clear View for the Ultra model, with a space for the Always-On Display. Unlike other cases, this one can be opened.

In the most basic models, there is only one protection for the rear panel, with the necessary holes for the set of three cameras. Anyway, it’s not long before the phones are officially announced, as the Galaxy Unpacked launch event is scheduled for February 9th.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the next mobile flagship from Samsung. The top of the line had several specifications and renderings revealed before its official launch, and this Thursday (27), we discovered the listing of its “Clear View” protective covers in international retail, reinforcing the supposed look of the flagship of the company. S22 family. The material was revealed by MobileFun, a UK smartphone accessories retailer. The platform lists several appliances, but the most curious detail is the supposed design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the new version of Smart Clear View. Check out:





Rumors have been suggesting for several months now that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will not be a common successor to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Instead, the smartphone seems to inherit visual elements from the Note line, such as its shape that recalls the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in addition to the “P”-shaped camera array with no apparent protrusion. The supposed revamped design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have led Samsung to review every aspect of your main accessory. With this, instead of using a long vertical cutout (as seen below, on the left), the manufacturer adopted a window with a size similar to two inches to display the time, notifications and other information:





Samsung has confirmed that the “Galaxy Unpacked” event will take place on February 9th. Although nothing is properly explained, fans of the South Korean know that this is the presentation period for the new tops of the “S” line. What do you expect from the new generation of Samsung’s tops? Comment!

