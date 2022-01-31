share

tweet share share Email





Schedule for new FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal in 2022 Last year, 9.8 million new workers joined the birthday loot from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) — method of withdrawing part of the resources from the annual fund, in the month of birth. Interested parties can apply and receive it in 2022. See below for calendar.

According to Caixa, since January 2021, the annual withdrawal has been R$ 17.7 billion, including the amounts transferred to financial institutions due to the contracting, by some workers, of loans using the Saque-Aniversário as collateral.

See the 2022 withdrawal calendar:

born in january– withdrawals from January to March

born in february – withdrawals from February to April

born in march – withdrawals from March to May

born in april – withdrawals from April to June

born in may – withdrawals from May to July

born in june – withdrawals from June to August

born in july – withdrawals from July to September

born in august – withdrawals from August to October

born in september – withdrawals from September to November

born in october – withdrawals from October to December

born in november – withdrawals from November 2022 to January 2023

born in december – withdrawals December 2022 to February 2023

modality rules

Choosing this system is not mandatory. The modality, created by Law 13.932/2019 and starting in April 2020, is an alternative to withdrawal-termination. Whoever adheres to the birthday withdrawal loses the right to withdraw the total balance of their FGTS account upon being fired, albeit without just cause. Therefore, if dismissed, you only receive a fine of 40% on top of the amount deposited by the employer.

In case of withdrawal, migration is only carried out two years after the date of accession. For example: a person who opts for the birthday withdrawal in January 2022 and later regrets it will only be able to return to the withdrawal withdrawal in February 2024.

How to join?

To be entitled to the birthday withdrawal, it is necessary to opt for this modality through the channels provided by Caixa: FGTS app, fgts.caixa.gov.br website, Caixa’s internet banking or branches.

According to Caixa’s calculations, more than 1.3 million workers will be entitled to the withdrawal in January 2022, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 1.9 billion, also taking into account the amounts transferred due to the anticipation of the withdrawal.













