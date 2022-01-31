Scientists descend 8km deep into the Atacama Trench: ‘Another planet’

Angela Posada-Swafford

BBC World special

Credit, Nick Verola – Caladan Oceanic photo caption, Osvaldo Ulloa moments before the descent

For years, Chilean oceanographers Osvaldo Ulloa and Rubén Escribano have imagined in their conversations what the “alien” landscape of the Atacama Trench would look like, the impressive crevasse that falls more than 8,000 meters deep on the coasts of Chile and Peru, and that no human being had seen directly.

Ulloa and Escribano, director and deputy director, respectively, of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepción in Chile, had resigned themselves to studying the Atacama Trench from the surface.

Together with their team, they mapped part of the topography of the Atacama Trench for the first time. In 2018, during the Atacamex Expedition, they took some photos, videos, and collected water and DNA samples of the strange creatures that inhabit the bottom of this underworld.

Getting to that depth, technically, is a bit like going to the moon – dreaming of being an eyewitness to your subject has never been an option… at least, until now.

Both scientists descended on the site this year with the expedition of American explorer Víctor Vescovo – who in 2019 became the first person to visit the five deepest points of the five oceans, piloting a specially built submarine.

Ulloa, Escribano and Vescovo are the first human beings to descend into the Atacama Trench.

Credit, Angela Posada photo caption, Osvaldo Ulloa (right) and Rubén Escribano

Each of the two trips lasted a total of ten hours, for which the aquanauts literally had to dehydrate the night before, pack warm clothes, and make a sandwich.

On two separate dives, first Ulloa and then Escribano boarded with Vescovo in a very small titanium sphere covered in a thick protective layer of synthetic foam.

Nicknamed Limiting Factor (Limiting Factor), named after the fictional novels by Ian Banks, the submarine is the technological marvel that routinely opens the door to exploration of the so-called hadal zone of the oceans, that is, everything that exists below 6,000 meters. .

“This was the adventure of my life and the pinnacle of my career as a marine science researcher,” Ulloa, 60, told BBC Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service), minutes after that dive and already back on the “ship -mother”, the vessel Pressure Drop.

Silence and music under the sea

“The interior of the sphere is dark gray, has two comfortable chairs and is lined with oxygen tanks and switches for all electronics. At the bottom, there are three hatches that allow a view of the seabed. I was impressed by the smoothness of the crossing and silence, only interrupted by communications with the surface”.

The descent to the deepest point of the Trench – 8,069 meters, according to maps made the day before – took three and a half hours. Ulloa imagined he would be bored, but between moments of conversation with Vescovo, they ended up listening to music.

Credit, Nick Verola – Caladan Oceanic photo caption, Osvaldo Ulloa getting ready for a dive

Ulloa put a song by Chilean singer-songwriter Manuel García in a duet with Mon Laferte and showed Vescovo pictures of his children, who live in Sweden. In turn, Vescovo chose Tequila Sunrise, from The Eagles, and told him about his motivations for exploring the depths. Amid laughter, they decided that when they returned they would have time to watch an excerpt from the Spanish series El Cid. And so it was.

At some point on the way down, they ate half the sandwiches: tuna for Vescovo and egg salad for Ulloa.

Once at the bottom, Vescovo maneuvered the spacecraft over an incredible terrain of valleys, mountain ranges and other rock formations that will bring important information about the geology characteristic of this region of the planet.

“We were also impressed by the large number of sea cucumbers, a species of sea cucumber that was found in other trenches but was present in great abundance here,” says Ulloa.

“But if there’s one thing I, as a microbiologist, wanted on this expedition, it was to find ‘carpets’ of colonies of microbes. And that’s why seeing them with my own eyes was something extraordinary, the first confirmation of their existence on Earth. Atacama Trench and more than 8,000 meters.

Credit, Victor Vescovo/Caladan Oceanic photo caption, Image of Holoturia, a species of sea cucumber

‘Another Planet’

For Rubén Escribano, 64, the experience, two days later, was just as intense.

As his interest is in fauna, Vescovo only descended to 7,330 meters, exploring the eastern slope of the Fossa in search of more abundant organisms.

They encountered unexpected creatures at such depths, such as cold-water corals and a lone starfish. They were also able to observe animals present in greater numbers than in any other Trench studied so far. Including polychaete worms, amphipod crustaceans and other hadal creatures, which have only just begun to be studied.

“I was told we had to study the Trench, but they didn’t tell me we had to go there,” Escribano joked, as he got out of the submersible and stepped onto the deck.

“It was something magical, like landing on another planet and seeing the structures built by these beings. I imagined them to be small cities made by worms and crustaceans that make paths in the sediment.”

Credit, Nick Verola – Caladan photo caption, Ulloa and Vescovo inside the Limiting Factor submarine

The Atacama Hadal Expedition also made high-resolution maps of several sections of the Atacama Trench, which, at 5,900 kilometers in length, is one of the longest crevasses in the deep ocean. A formidable structure that rises where the Nazca plate sinks under that of South America, which causes the earthquakes and tsunamis that hit this region.

The maps will be instrumental in determining the ideal location to install sensors for a future project to establish the first observation system anchored on the ocean floor, a titanic effort under construction by the Chilean scientific community.

Studying how the physical, geochemical and biological conditions present in the area change over time would provide the scientific basis that can be used to eventually observe the effects of climate change at greater depths. And to better understand the processes that cause major earthquakes and tsunamis in the region.

“We had unique access to a leap forward in Chilean oceanographic science and I am confident that this achievement will inspire new generations,” Ulloa said.

For his part, Vescovo says he is committed to the effort to continue mapping tens of thousands of square kilometers per month to support the GEBCO 2030 initiative, which seeks to complete the mapping of the entire seafloor by 2030.