Search for vaccine at the Ceará Events Center has a queue of more than four hours of waiting | Ceará

Parents, guardians, children and those looking for a booster dose face long lines and crowds at the Events Center, in Fortaleza, during the vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday (30). The place, one of the main points of immunization in the capital, receives children for the first dose and the general population for a booster dose.
The g1 questioned the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza about the intense movement registered at the Events Center, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.
A mother accompanying her eight-year-old daughter at the scene was outraged by the situation, which she considered lack of organization. “The situation here is precarious, since 10:30 in the morning we have been here. It’s full of kids. They have already stopped twice, each time for around an hour, and have not been vaccinated,” she said.
She also informed that there are several children here who are hungry and others are sick.
Another mother, who also accompanies her daughter, complained about the expressive amount of people in the place. “I’ve been in line since early. It’s total chaos. A lot of confusion, children have nowhere to sit, others are lying on the floor,” she said. Her daughter was scheduled for 1 pm, but until 3 pm this Sunday she still hadn’t been able to take the immunizer.
The Events Center offers this Sunday the following vaccination audiences:
- Children ages 5 to 11 have missed their previous first dose schedule
- People from Fortaleza who are over 12 years old, including pregnant and postpartum women, registered for more than 48 hours in Saúde Digital, residents of the capital for the first dose
- Second dose of those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the brand AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer
- Second dose of those who missed the appointment of the second dose of the Janssen brand
- Third dose for the elderly, healthcare workers, general population and immunosuppressed people (bring proof of immunosuppression) who missed their previous third dose schedule
