Sedentary lifestyle increases chances of death in patients who survive cancer – Andr Murad

Analysis of data from more than 1,500 cancer survivors also revealed that being physically active was associated with a much lower risk of specific cancer death, report researchers in the prestigious medical journal JAMA Oncology.
According to the study, the combination of prolonged sitting and lack of physical activity was highly prevalent among US cancer survivors, and this sedentary lifestyle was associated with poorer survival.
Experimental studies have shown that sitting uninterrupted for long periods is associated with worsening glucose metabolism, in addition to providing an increase in systemic tissue inflammation.
NHANES collected information about cancer – including type of cancer and age at diagnosis – during face-to-face interviews.
Participants were asked, “Have you ever been told by a doctor or other health care professional that you had cancer or malignancy of any kind?” Those who answered yes were defined as cancer survivors and were asked, “What kind of cancer was it?” and “How old were you when this cancer was first diagnosed?”.
During the follow-up period of up to nine years (median, 4.5 years), 293 of the cancer survivors died, 114 from cancer, 41 from heart disease, and 138 from other causes. In the multivariate analysis, the risks of death from all causes (hazard ratio, 0.34) and cancer-specific death (HR, 0.32) were significantly lower in physically active people than in the inactive group.
Sitting more than eight hours a day was associated with significantly higher risks of all-cause mortality (1.81 times) and cancer death (2.27 times) compared with sitting for less than four hours a day.
When the researchers analyzed the combined effects of sitting time and the amount of physical activity, they found that inactive and insufficiently active survivors who reported sitting more than eight hours a day had the highest risk of dying from any cause (5.38 times). and cancer, specifically (4.71 times).
The critical issue here is that nearly three out of four cancer survivors in the US do not meet the Physical Activity Guidelines. These data mean that guidelines and interventions need to not only promote physical activity, but also include a focus on reducing sedentary time due to different behavior change techniques that may be required.
The study points to the need to find the right interventions to modify behavior in cancer patients to promote a healthier lifestyle and reduce the chance of cancer recurrence. But the focus on a healthy lifestyle should start much earlier in life. Children need to be taught to make the right choices – to be active and maintain a healthy diet.