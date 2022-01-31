Sedentary lifestyle increases chances of death in patients who survive cancer – Andr Murad

Sitting more than eight hours a day was associated with significantly higher risks of all-cause mortality and death from cancer. (photo: illustration)

Cancer survivors who spend more than eight hours a day sitting are nearly twice as likely to die in the next few years as those who sit for just four hours, new findings suggest. Analysis of data from more than 1,500 cancer survivors also revealed that being physically active was associated with a much lower risk of specific cancer death, report researchers in the prestigious medical journal JAMA Oncology. According to the study, the combination of prolonged sitting and lack of physical activity was highly prevalent among US cancer survivors, and this sedentary lifestyle was associated with poorer survival.

The exact biological mechanisms are unclear, but negative effects on metabolic and sex hormones, inflammation, and immunity are some of the main hypothetical pathways. Experimental studies have shown that sitting uninterrupted for long periods is associated with worsening glucose metabolism, in addition to providing an increase in systemic tissue inflammation.

Conversely, these factors can be attenuated by regular physical activity. To take a closer look at the impacts of long hours spent sitting and little exercise, the researchers turned to a nationally representative sample from the National Center for Health Statistics’ National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which has been conducted biennially since 1999. NHANES collected information about cancer – including type of cancer and age at diagnosis – during face-to-face interviews.

Participants were asked, “Have you ever been told by a doctor or other health care professional that you had cancer or malignancy of any kind?” Those who answered yes were defined as cancer survivors and were asked, “What kind of cancer was it?” and “How old were you when this cancer was first diagnosed?”.

Participants reported their total daily sitting time and leisure time physical activity (LPA) using the Global Physical Activity Questionnaire (GPAQ). They were also asked about moderate- and vigorous-intensity recreational activities during the face-to-face interviews.

The researchers defined LTPA as minutes of moderate-intensity recreational activities plus twice the minutes of vigorous-intensity recreational activities. They linked the participants’ NHANES data to mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The analysis was based on data from 1,535 cancer survivors; 57% reported a zero-minute LTPA per week during the previous week (inactive group); 16% reported an AFL of less than 150 minutes per week (insufficiently active group); and 28% reported LTPA of 150 minutes or more per week (active group). Thirty-five percent reported sitting for six to eight hours a day, and 25% reported sitting for more than eight hours a day. During the follow-up period of up to nine years (median, 4.5 years), 293 of the cancer survivors died, 114 from cancer, 41 from heart disease, and 138 from other causes. In the multivariate analysis, the risks of death from all causes (hazard ratio, 0.34) and cancer-specific death (HR, 0.32) were significantly lower in physically active people than in the inactive group. Sitting more than eight hours a day was associated with significantly higher risks of all-cause mortality (1.81 times) and cancer death (2.27 times) compared with sitting for less than four hours a day.

When the researchers analyzed the combined effects of sitting time and the amount of physical activity, they found that inactive and insufficiently active survivors who reported sitting more than eight hours a day had the highest risk of dying from any cause (5.38 times). and cancer, specifically (4.71 times).

Findings from the present study show that the negative effect of prolonged sitting appears to be offset by complying with the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (150 minutes/week of moderate-to-vigorous leisure-time physical activity). The critical issue here is that nearly three out of four cancer survivors in the US do not meet the Physical Activity Guidelines. These data mean that guidelines and interventions need to not only promote physical activity, but also include a focus on reducing sedentary time due to different behavior change techniques that may be required.