See Elvis Presley’s planes

It has been more than four decades since the king of rock died, but to this day, the memory of Elvis Presley is preserved with dedication. Two relics that belonged to the musician, the planes Lisa Marie and Hound Dog II can be visited by the public.

The two aircraft have been on display since 1984 at Graceland, the star’s former mansion, in Memphis (Tennessee – USA). It is possible to get to know them from the inside and follow the luxury that Elvis Presley had at his disposal on his travels.

Lisa Marie

Interior of the Lisa Marie jet, which belonged to Elvis Presley and will be auctioned Image: Julien’s Auctions/Handout/Reuters

The Lisa Marie was purchased in 1975, two years before the death of the king of rock, and was named after the singer’s daughter. He is a Convair 880, nicknamed “Flying Graceland”, registration N880EP.

At the time, he paid the former owner of the plane, the airline Delta, an amount of US$ 250 thousand, equivalent to about R$ 7.3 million in updated values. The value is low compared to how much he spent to customize the Lisa Marie later: US$ 800 thousand (R$ 23.3 million in corrected values).

This conversion includes two half baths, a lounge, a conference room, a living room that could be converted into a guest bedroom and a private suite. The plane’s sofas are suede, and the seat belt buckles, among other accessories, are gold-plated.

It even has gold accents on the bathroom sinks, and the tables are covered in leather. Something common nowadays, Elvis Presley’s Convair had an onboard sound system, television and telephone.

Interior of the Lisa Marie jet, which belonged to Elvis Presley and will be auctioned Image: Julien’s Auctions/Handout/Reuters

The original registration number of the plane was not the one adopted by the singer. At the request of the star, it was changed to N880EP: N indicates the nationality where the plane is registered (USA), 880 is the model of the plane and EP is for Elvis Presley.

After the singer’s death, the four-engine plane was sold by his father, returning for exhibition at Graceland only in 1984 after an agreement with its then owners.

Lisa Marie Fact Sheet

Model: Convair 880

Convair 880 Nicknames: Flying Graceland, Hound Dog I and Elvis Presley Airline Pride

Flying Graceland, Hound Dog I and Elvis Presley Airline Pride Length: 39.4 meters

39.4 meters Height: 11 meters

11 meters Wingspan (distance from tip to tip of wing): 36.36 meters

36.36 meters Speed: 990 km/h

990 km/h Crew: three in all

three in all Capacity: up to 28 people

Hound Dog II

Hound Dog II, Lockheed Jetstar named after one of the star’s most successful songs Image: Publicity/Thomas R Machnitzki

Another plane on display at Graceland is the Hound Dog II, a four-engine Lockheed Jetstar named after one of the star’s most successful songs. Smaller in size than the Lisa Marie, this aircraft was also customized for the singer, with the interior filled with details in green and yellow.

He was mainly used by Elvis Presley’s team, as their manager, to visit tour cities. In 2018, it underwent a restoration that included a painting process.

Airplane Hound Dog II, which belonged to Elvis Presley Image: Julien’s Auctions/Handout/Reuters

The Hound Dog II is a four-engine Lockheed JetStar manufactured specifically to be a business jet. It reached a speed of 883 km/h, and had the capacity to carry up to ten people.

other aircraft

Plane that belonged to Elvis Presley and was auctioned in 2017 Image: Disclosure

The two planes on display at Graceland were even put up for sale in 2015 by their then owners. After negotiations, they were purchased by the singer’s legacy to be on permanent display at the Elvis Presley museum at Graceland.

Elvis also owned a Grumman Gulfstream G-1, an Aero Jet Commander and a Dassault Falcon in his private fleet.

Another jet that belonged to Elvis was auctioned in 2017 for $430,000 to a private collector. It sat idle for nearly 35 years, and it had never been renovated since it flew to the star.