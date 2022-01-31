see February 2022 PIS calendar, dates, table and latest news

The month of January is ending and with February comes the beginning of payments from one of the benefits most anticipated of 2022, The PIS/Pasep salary allowance.

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 updated has already been made official and published by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat). See more details about the salary bonus below.

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be double, in 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 and Pasep Calendar



PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Caixa phone number to consult PIS

There are already phone numbers for those who want to ask questions or consult the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance.