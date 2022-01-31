see February 2022 PIS calendar, dates, table and latest news

The month of January is ending and with February comes the beginning of payments from one of the benefits most anticipated of 2022, The PIS/Pasep salary allowance.

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 updated has already been made official and published by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat). See more details about the salary bonus below.

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be double, in 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 and Pasep Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – BRL 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – R$ 606
  • 7 months worked – R$ 707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – BRL 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Caixa phone number to consult PIS

There are already phone numbers for those who want to ask questions or consult the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

