Selic jump makes fixed income funds the most profitable in 2021 – News

THE 7.25 percentage points of the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate in the 10-month period, from 2% to 9.25% per year, was the monetary instrument adopted to contain the inflation in 2021. The escalation hit the investment universe squarely and returned the spotlight to fixed income investments.

Given the situation, 20 of the 22 FIIs (Real Estate Investment Funds) present in the Ifix (Real Estate Funds Index) with the highest appreciation over the past year belonged to the fixed income class, according to a survey by 2 Investe.

The biggest highlight among real estate funds came from Urca Capital Partners (URPR11), which posted an appreciation of 42.5% last year. Next, four papers with profitability above 20% appear. They were: Devant Asset (DEVA11), Kinea Investimentos (KNCR11), Valora Investimentos (VGIR11) and Kinea Investimentos (KNSC11), which showed gains of, respectively, 24.9%, 23.6%, 23.5% and 20 .3% in the period.

João Vítor Freitas, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, attributed the success of fixed income funds precisely to the rise in the Selic rate. He explains that the asset class invests in CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) with rates linked to the basic interest rate and inflation indices.

“With the rise of the IPCA and the IGP-M and the Selic heading to reach a double-digit level again, this ended up boosting the paper funds a lot, which managed to distribute their profits a lot, which contributed to an expressive return of the highest part of them last year”, says Feitas.

Contrary to the significant gains, other assets focused on fixed income had less expressive variations. Riza Asset Management (RZAK11) and JPP Capital (OUJP11) were the only fixed income assets with negative yields, at -2.89% and -6.19%, respectively.

For Piter Carvalho, economist at Valor Investimentos, the results point to a reality that is little known among lay people. “Fixed income fluctuates and is not that fixed”, he warns, who highlights funds with a balanced portfolio, less aggressive and that bet on private credit.

Feitas explains that the different profitability between assets of the same class occurs due to the composition of the portfolios and the fund management policies. “Securities with issuers with a good ability to honor their commitments generally pay lower fees because they carry less risk,” notes the Toro analyst.

Although past profitability does not guarantee future gains, experts warn that paper real estate funds are the most attractive for this year, given the chance of further hikes in the basic interest rate in the coming months.

“When the interest rate, which continues to rise, is normalized and returns to a calmer position, the funds will adjust to this position and all will have a very close return”, says Carvalho, from Valor Investimentos.

other classes

The ranking data also show a difficulty for real estate funds linked to shopping malls, variable income and logistics to resume a positive performance after the worst moments of the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to Feitas, the logistics segment suffered less than the other segments with the rise of online shopping in the period, which reflected in 2021. than other brick funds in 2020.”

Regarding the shopping mall sector, the analyst adopts greater caution with the resurgence of the pandemic. He, however, notes that some reports bring encouraging data. “Several malls are already performing above pre-pandemic levels, when the market was excited about the economic recovery,” says Freitas.

For 2022, the expectation is for an effective resumption of real estate funds that suffered negative performance last year. “Given the premise that the economy is getting under control, brick funds, such as corporate slabs and malls, tend to benefit from the return of circulation after the reduction of restrictions”, highlights the analyst at Toro Investimentos.