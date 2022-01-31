Sergipe records 1,869 new known cases of Covid-19 and four deaths from the disease | Sergipe

This Sunday (30), the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of Health of Sergipe (SES) recorded 1,869 new known cases of Covid-19 and four deaths from the disease.

Deaths and cases of Covid in Sergipe municipalities

The four confirmed deaths were: a man, 44 years old, from Itabaianinha, with hypertension, diabetes and alcoholism; a 95-year-old woman from Boquim, without comorbidity; an 89-year-old woman from Aracaju, with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease; a 75-year-old man from Aracaju with chronic cardiovascular disease.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, 292,167 people have tested positive for the disease and 6,093 have died.

According to the SES, the case fatality rate is 2.1%, the mortality rate is 265.1% and the incidence rate is 12,710.1%.

Due to the continuity of contamination by Covid-19 and because they believe that many people do not perform the test to identify the disease, even if necessary, experts recommend maintaining the use of mask, alcohol in gel, social distance and isolation of people with symptoms.

The latest information on ICUs and wards in Sergipe’s health units indicates that 111 patients are currently hospitalized, 42 in the public network and 69 in the private network.