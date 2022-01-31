shares fall and Cristina Junqueira is no longer a billionaire

A little over a month ago, Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, accomplished a feat desired by many: to enter the list of Forbes magazine as the newest Brazilian billionaire. The new status came after the digital bank went public in December 2021, when the fintech was valued at US$45 billion. The problem is that, according to Forbes, the co-founder of purple has already lost her status and is no longer a billionaire. To understand better, see below.

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, is no longer a billionaire

According to Forbes, Cristina Junqueira is no longer part of the billionaires club. At 39, she became the second richest woman in the country, behind only Luiza Trajano, as the digital bank’s shares rose 15% on the first day of the IPO.

It turns out that, since its debut, the fintech’s shares have depreciated by more than 40%, which made the executive’s equity decrease to about US$ 900 million (R$ 4.87 billion). In January alone, Nubank’s shares fell 29%.

However, back in December, Junqueira told Forbes that she and the other co-founders are looking to the long term. “We will not sell [nossas ações]. None of the early investors are selling, none of the founders, none of the management team,” he said at the time.

Despite the fall in shares, the CEO of Nubank, David Vélez, remains a billionaire. Currently, its stake in the digital bank is 23%, equivalent to US$7 billion. Finally, on January 14, after a drop of more than 6% in its shares, Nubank also ceased to be the most valuable bank in Latin America, passing the title to Itaú Unibanco.

