Socialist prime minister wins Portugal’s legislative election | World

In power since 2015, the Portuguese socialist prime minister, António Costa, won the early legislative elections held this Sunday (30).

At 9:25 pm (Brasilia time), with 99% of the polls counted in Portugal’s election, the question was whether Costa’s Socialist Party will win an absolute majority in the 230-seat parliament – 116 seats are needed.

The Socialist Party had 41.63% of the votes, which gave the party 112 seats – according to polls, the party can reach 115 seats. Then came the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Rui Rio, with 27.89% of the votes, taking 68 seats.

Opinion polls even pointed to a technical tie between the two parties.

Enough, the extreme right, emerged as the third force, with just over 7% of the votes and 11 seats in parliament.

The socialist prime minister expresses pride in having “turned the page on budgetary austerity” applied by the right after the world financial crisis with the historic alliance – dubbed the contraption – formed in 2015 with the parties of the radical left, Bloco de Esquerdas and the communists .

But when the minority government also aimed to “turn the page on the pandemic” with a record vaccination rate and the release of European economic stimulus funds, its allies rejected the draft 2022 budget, prompting the call of early elections.

When the voting date was announced three months ago, the PS had a 13-point lead in polls over the main opposition formation, the PSD.

“I hope everyone feels safe to vote,” said Costa, who voted last weekend, as did 300,000 voters, in an early vote organized because of the health crisis.

With one in 10 Portuguese in quarantine, the level of participation in the elections, the third organized in Portugal during the pandemic, was another factor of uncertainty.

“I voted for the Socialists because we need them at this difficult time,” Manuel Pinto, a 68-year-old former cabinetmaker in Lisbon, told AFP.

“The government’s balance sheet is not very good, but with Covid one cannot expect much more,” said Isabel Rodrigues, a 50-year-old resident of Lisbon.