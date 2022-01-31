Something is wrong when military personnel have to salute the obvious – 01/31/2022

Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior, commander of the Air Force, served as a tranquilizer to take away the peace by stating that the military will salute the next president of the Republic, even if the chosen one of the electorate is Lula. “We will salute any supreme commander of the Armed Forces, always,” he told Folha.

The statement soothes because it undermines the idea that Bolsonaro can treat the military as militiamen, referring to the Army, Navy and Air Force as “my Armed Forces”. It causes unrest because no one is unaware that something is very wrong when a military commander is forced to declare the obvious that it is up to him only to comply with the Constitution.

Carlos Júnior took over as head of FAB ten months ago. He won the post after Bolsonaro paved the way for the exchange of commands of the three Forces by frying the then Minister of Defense, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, replacing him with Bolsonarist General Braga Netto, who headed the Civil House. In an interview with Folha, Admiral Carlos Júnior said that “the politics will not enter our barracks.” It has already.

At the moment, Bolsonaro is fighting the Supreme Court, refusing to testify to the PF about a live in which he disqualified electronic voting machines. General Braga Netto rides a motorcycle with the captain posing as a candidate for vice. And the Superior Electoral Court took four-star Fernando Azevedo to its ranks. The general that Bolsonaro charred debuts this February as director-general of the TSE. He became a watchman at the polls.

Divided, Brazil deals with the dead from the pandemic, unemployment and famine. A country with problems of this magnitude does not need military trouble. Even better if the military avoids declaring war on the obvious, saluting the polls.