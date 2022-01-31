SPOILER: Learn all about ‘The Voice +’ Season 2 Premiere | 2022

It’s time to listen to good music and be moved by the stories and presentations of the The Voice +! 🎶 The new season premieres in a little while, and we’ve separated some spoilers of what will happen in the first program of the edition. Learn TU-DO here 👇
Thais Fersoza debuts on ‘The Voice +’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
In addition to the season premiere, Sunday is also the day to welcome new members to the family group: Fafá de Belém, Toni Garrido and Thais Fersoza, as coaches and backstage presenter, respectively.
✌ The dynamics of the season
The new season of the show will be divided into five phases: blind auditions, stubborn, Top of the Tops, Semifinal and Final — the last two phases will be the only ones broadcast live. 😱
Toni Garrido, Ludmilla, Fafá de Belém, Carlinhos Brown, Thais Fersoza and Andre Marques are in the second season of ‘The Voice +’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
🌟 First day of Blind Auditions
The time has come to meet the great voices that will compose the team brown, Team Fafa, Team Lud and Team Tony on The Voice +, with presentations and life stories capable of moving anyone! ❤
There will be a participant singing “rehab“, in Amy Winehouse, and it all! 🙊
Carlinhos Brown, Ludmilla, Fafá de Belém and Toni Garrido on ‘The Voice +’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
That’s right! In the very first episode, our technicians will take the stage together for a special presentation, together. One certainty we already have: it will be HIT! Can’t miss it, right? 🤩
Carlinhos Brown debuts on ‘The Voice +’ after having participated in the other versions of reality — Photo: Globo
