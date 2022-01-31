Spotify announces combating misinformation about Covid after Neil Young’s departure – 01/30/2022 – Illustrated

Spotify will take steps to combat misinformation about Covid-19 on its platform, the Swedish online music giant announced Sunday, following a boycott movement launched by folk-rock legend Neil Young.

The number one in the music streaming world will include links on every podcast that mentions Covid, directing its users to factual and scientifically verified information, its president and founder, Daniel Ek, announced in a statement.

“We are working to add a content alert to any podcast episode that includes discussion of Covid-19. This alert will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 hub, a resource that gives easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to reliable sources,” Ek said in the note, adding that the resource will be available in the coming days.

This week, prolific rocker Neil Young demanded that Spotify take down his music (with 2.4 million followers and more than six million monthly listeners) unless the platform was willing to get rid of controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, whose program is the most popular on the platform, but it is repeatedly accused of propagating conspiracy theories.

Rogan advised against vaccination in young people and promoted the unauthorized use of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, to treat the coronavirus.

“I realized that I could no longer support the disinformation on Spotify that threatens the lives of the music-loving public,” Young, a polio survivor, said in an open letter.

Their challenge came after a lawsuit filed by hundreds of medical professionals asking Spotify to stop Rogan from promoting “various falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines”, which they say are creating “a sociological problem of devastating proportions”.

Rogan, who has a $100 million, multi-year, $100 million exclusive deal with Spotify, prevailed in Spotify’s decision.

On Wednesday, Young’s hits including “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon” and “Rockin’ In The Free World” were pulled from the platform.