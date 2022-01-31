Spotify creates rules for disinformation after removing Neil Young

Last Thursday (27th), the Neil Young’s songs were removed from Spotify because of the controversy caused by disinformation content about vaccination against covid-19 on Joe Rogan’s podcast. On Sunday (30), the streaming platform published a statement revealing its new approach to coronavirus-related content.

After the podcast reviews The Joe Rogan Experiencewho has already interviewed anti-vaccine and conspiracy guests such as Alex Jones, Spotify will add Covid-19 warnings to podcast episodes that discuss issues related to the pandemic.

“This notice will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information shared by scientists, clinicians, academics and public health officials around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” reveals the official Spotify publication.

The message was posted by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.Source: Spotify

against misinformation

According to the streaming service, repeat offenders spreading false information about the coronavirus could have their accounts suspended or banned, in addition to suffering from the removal of content that spreads misinformation. According to Spotify, Joe Rogan has not reached the infraction threshold for removing episodes.

Any content that spreads false information about “AIDS, covid-19, cancer or other serious illnesses that are life-threatening or not real” will be removed. Those who intentionally encourage infection with the coronavirus in order to increase immunity will also be affected.

Anyway, in addition to Neil Young, musicians Joni Mitchel and Nils Lofgren also removed their songs from the platform in support of the protest. Podcaster Brené Brown will also refrain from adding new episodes to her podcast for some time.