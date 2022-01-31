ST doctor details risks and prevention of uterine cancer – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism in Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 06:09 this Monday (31)

In January, health agencies across the country work on an awareness campaign to combat cervical cancer, known as January Green Swimming Pool that according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), an incidence of 16,370 new cases of the disease are registered annually. Prevention is essential for women’s health and can be done free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the Health Map 2020 organized by the XI Geres team, Serra Talhada performed between 2017 and 2019, 38,271 cervical cytopathological exams. In 2018, with the female population aged 25 to 59 years, 19,664 were carried out.

The survey shows that in relation to the other municipalities that cover the region, the one with the lowest frequency of cervical cancer exams is Carnaubeira da Penha with 16.4, followed by Serra Talhada and São José do Belmonte. The municipality of Floresta 44.2 is the highest frequency recorded.

Cervical cancer occurs in the lower part of the uterus (in contact with the vagina). It is a disease that, in addition to being able to be prevented, is often curable when diagnosed at an early stage. The report of Lighthouse contacted gynecologist Danielly Duarte, who explained the causes, treatments and how to prevent it.

WHAT ARE THE CAUSES OF CERVICAL CANCER?

Dr. Danielly explained what causes cervical cancer: “HPV (human papillomavirus), a sexually transmitted infection, is the cause of most cases of cervical cancer. When a woman has contact with HPV, the body’s immune system usually prevents the virus from causing damage, but in a small percentage of people the virus can survive for years, contributing to the process that causes some cells in the cervix develop cancer precursor lesions that can progress to cancer.”

CAN CERVICAL CANCER BE PREVENTED?

Cervical cancer can be prevented and treated if it is identified early, it is recommended that exams be performed once a year in patients aged 25 to 64 years. The doctor also emphasizes that the vaccine is essential for the prevention of such a disease. “Cervical cancer (cervical cancer) is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer if detected and diagnosed early. We can reduce the risk of developing cancer and decrease the mortality of this disease by taking the preventive exam (Pap smear/cytology) recommended annually in patients aged 25 to 64 years old”, reported the doctor, adding:

“HPV vaccines are also highly effective and promote a significant decrease in HPV infections. The National Immunization Program introduced the quadrivalent vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14 years in a two-dose schedule with an interval of 6 months. And also for boys from 11 to 14 years old also in the two-dose schedule”.

IS THE PREVENTIVE EXAMINATION DONE BY SUS?

The preventive examination is carried out by the SUS and is offered at municipal health posts. “The Unified Health System offers all women access to the prevention test and also the HPV vaccine for children and adolescents. By doing the exams regularly, we can prevent cervical cancer and reduce its mortality. Early diagnosis has a positive impact even on the cure of this disease so common these days”, said the doctor.