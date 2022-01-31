State of Play is announced and will have Gran Turismo 7 gameplay

Sony announced a new State of Play for next Wednesday (2), at 19:00 GMT. At the event, fans can look forward to 30 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage from Gran Turismo 7 on PS5.

Fans are still waiting for news about God of War Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy and more details about Horizon Forbidden West, however, the Polyphony Digital game will be the highlight of the time. On the PS Blog, the company shared the following message:

The first State of Play of 2022 will take place this week, and we’re excited to share over 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage and gameplay details from Gran Turismo 7 on PS5. Watch it live on our YouTube channel on February 2, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time).

The title’s 30 minutes of gameplay confirms one of insider Tom Henderson’s rumors. According to him, a conference would be scheduled for February and would be quite large.

Where to follow the State of Play of Gran Turismo 7?

Sony will stream the State of Play dedicated to Gran Turismo 7 live on its YouTube channel. As usual, the company warned content creators about copyrighted media during the event and recommended omitting them to avoid problems.