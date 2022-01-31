Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – O has leveled off on increasing signs that markets are comfortable with their adjustment to a new US interest rate trajectory. Tensions with Russia continue as the US Senate prepares for greater sanctions. Oil prices continue to rise amid concerns that OPEC+ will not be able to keep up with rising global demand. The Brazilian economic agenda promises news about interest rates in the country.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, January 31st.

1. Stable markets as the yield curve flattens

The dollar stabilized and global markets were mixed as a wild January came to an end, with a growing sense that the market had adjusted to new expectations for this year.

At 9:00 am, futures advanced 0.34%, while futures and futures were down 0.22% and 0.50%, respectively. On the bond market, two-year Treasury yields rose 2.44% after rising nearly half a percentage point since the start of the year. The 10-year yield rose 0.52%, suggesting the market has regained some confidence that the Fed will hold over the medium term.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Citrix (NASDAQ:) (SA:), after a report suggested that the price of the Elliott/Vista-backed buy for the remote access software stock is likely to be below Friday’s close. Friday, and the UK mobile operator Vodafone (LON:) (NASDAQ:{{22196 )|VOD}}), which reportedly has a new shareholder to deal with in the form of Sweden-based Cevian.

L3Harris (NYSE:) (SA:) and, after the close, NXP (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are expected to post earnings at a later date.

2. Tensions in Ukraine continue

The weekend brought no sign of a significant de-escalation of tensions around Russia and its plans for Ukraine.

The US Senate would be close to preparing sanctions that would further restrict Russian banks’ access to international markets and limit Russia’s ability to borrow in dollars. However, talk of the country’s banks being excluded from the SWIFT financial messaging system – which would restrict, but not end, Russian banks’ access to international capital markets – has again subsided, amid concerns that it would also disrupt markets. global energy.

Britain, which has allowed Russian money to circulate freely in its financial system despite promising a crackdown after the 2014 invasion of Crimea, has also said it is preparing to tighten its regulations.

3. Expectations about the Selic

This week’s main economic event will be the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). The group is expected to raise the Selic rate by 1.5 pp, causing interest rates to rise from 9.25% pa to 10.75% pa. Thus, the rate would return to double digits for the first time after four and a half years.

This first Copom meeting of the year takes place amid uncertainties about economic activity and pressured inflation. Last week, the market surprised the market by reaching 0.58%, when the expected 0.43% was.

According to data released this morning, the market expects the Selic rate to end 2022 at 11.75% pa. However, forecasts for inflation have worsened since last week, rising from 5.15% to 5.38%.

4. Eurozone GDP advances; The peak of inflation may have passed

A had an unspectacular fourth quarter, with supply chain problems in Germany offsetting what was a firmer-than-expected recovery in France, Italy and Spain. The quarter was up 0.3% as expected after Italy posted a better-than-expected 0.6% rise and Austria posted a painful 2.2% due to an early and severe lockdown in December.

Arguably more importantly, preliminary consumer inflation figures in Germany are expected to show their first clear decline, as the VAT hike that took effect early last year is out of the picture. Spanish consumer prices fell 0.5% on the month, bringing the annual rate to 6.0% from 6.5%.

5. Oil rises on fear of OPEC+ powerlessness

Crude oil prices resumed their upward march ahead of an important meeting of the world’s biggest exporters later in the week.

In addition to concerns about the stability of Russian energy exports in the event of a war between Russia and Ukraine, analysts are also concerned about the apparent inability of OPEC and others to continue adhering to their stated policy of gradual production increases. The OPEC+ block is currently producing more than 600,000 barrels a day less than it had anticipated when it embarked on this course last year.

The United Arab Emirates previously said it had to intercept yet another missile strike by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen overnight.

At 9:04 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.21% at $87 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures were up 0.26% at $88.75.