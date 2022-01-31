Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale Has Up To 90% Off Games

Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two and Death Stranding are some of the offers

THE Steam put on the air Lunar New Year Promotionwhich is offering users a selection of discounts on a variety of games, including blockbusters like Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two and Death Stranding. They are offers up to 90% with some options leaving for less than R$20 such as The Witcher 3, dead by daylight and Hollow Knight.

Interested parties may purchase the games at a reduced price until 3 pm Brasilia time on February 3you can check the titles available at Lunar New Year Promotion directly on the official website of Steam or in the application itself for computers and smartphones.

We have separated some of the main offers found in this promotion, check our list below.

game namePromotion value
It Takes TwoBRL 99.50
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionBRL 19.99
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY EditionBRL 99.95
Hollow KnightBRL 13.99
No Man’s SkyBRL 64.99
Stardew ValleyBRL 19.99
dead by daylightBRL 19.99
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeBRL 23.99
New WorldBRL 56.61
Red Dead Redemption 2BRL 119.50
Hot Wheels UnleashedBRL 76.99
the Sims 4BRL 19.08
Resident Evil Village Deluxe VersionBRL 126.40
Detroit: Become HumanBRL 67.49
Mortal Kombat 11BRL 31.99
Yakuza: Like a DragonBRL 137.44
deathloopBRL 149.97
Death StrandingBRL 71.70
Amnesia: The Dark DescentBRL 3.69
Jump Force Deluxe EditionBRL 32.98

What do you think of the games offered in this promotion? Do you intend to purchase any? Share in the comments with your opinion!


