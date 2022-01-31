Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale Has Up To 90% Off Games

Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two and Death Stranding are some of the offers

THE Steam put on the air Lunar New Year Promotionwhich is offering users a selection of discounts on a variety of games, including blockbusters like Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two and Death Stranding. They are offers up to 90% with some options leaving for less than R$20 such as The Witcher 3, dead by daylight and Hollow Knight.

Interested parties may purchase the games at a reduced price until 3 pm Brasilia time on February 3you can check the titles available at Lunar New Year Promotion directly on the official website of Steam or in the application itself for computers and smartphones.

We have separated some of the main offers found in this promotion, check our list below.

game name Promotion value It Takes Two BRL 99.50 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition BRL 19.99 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition BRL 99.95 Hollow Knight BRL 13.99 No Man’s Sky BRL 64.99 Stardew Valley BRL 19.99 dead by daylight BRL 19.99 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege BRL 23.99 New World BRL 56.61 Red Dead Redemption 2 BRL 119.50 Hot Wheels Unleashed BRL 76.99 the Sims 4 BRL 19.08 Resident Evil Village Deluxe Version BRL 126.40 Detroit: Become Human BRL 67.49 Mortal Kombat 11 BRL 31.99 Yakuza: Like a Dragon BRL 137.44 deathloop BRL 149.97 Death Stranding BRL 71.70 Amnesia: The Dark Descent BRL 3.69 Jump Force Deluxe Edition BRL 32.98

What do you think of the games offered in this promotion? Do you intend to purchase any? Share in the comments with your opinion!



Source: Steam