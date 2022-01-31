STF judges action against rule that favors taxpayers in Carf decisions

BRASILIA – Large companies expected the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) judged as much as possible of the higher value lawsuits earlier this year. That’s because the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will proceed, in March, to the judgment of the action brought by the National Treasury that questions a pro-taxpayer criterion in cases of a tie in the council.

Since 2020, there is a rule that favors tax payers. Until then, the law allowed the president of each class of carf, who is an employee of the National Treasury, break the tie. Almost always the victory was for the Union.

THE legislation that favors the taxpayer were questioned in the Supreme. The trial has started and is tied: today, there is already a vote to overturn the rule, by former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, and another, by minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who favors the taxpayer, but allows the Union to resort to the Judiciary in case of a tie. Alexandre de Moraes asked for views (time to analyze) the process.

The National Treasury hopes to succeed in the Supreme Court. Behind the scenes, representatives of the IRS point out that this is one of the reasons for blocking the judgment of the largest cases. Carf data indicate that, in 2021, 1.7% of the judged cases were decided by the aforementioned rule of a tie in favor of taxpayers, compared to 2.7% of cases that are still decided by the casting vote, favoring the Union, due to a ordinance of Ministry of Economy which limited the scope of the pro-taxpayer tiebreaker.

“The extinction of the casting vote, with the attribution of favorable effects to the taxpayer in the event of a tie, should be seen as an incentive to rationalize the tax system, as the Public Power has a duty to seek alternative means of preventing and resolving doubts in the interpretation rules and, thus, avoid litigation”, declared tax lawyer Breno Vasconcelos, a researcher at Insper and FGV.