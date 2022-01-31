Store warns customers about Xbox CoD exclusivity

In France, a retailer left a curious notice in the console section — more precisely on top of PS5 accessories. After Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, the store is warning consumers about a possible future exclusivity of the Call of Duty franchise on Xbox.

A netizen shared a photo of the plaque, and the post went viral on social media. Next to DualSenses, PS4 games and other devices from Sony consoles is the following message:

Apparently some retail store across globe have started putting up Notice for customers of Call of Duty. *Translation – Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully #XboxActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/P0RPU37uWL — 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) January 28, 2022

Apparently, some retailers around the world have started to inform consumers about Call of Duty. “Warning to gamers. Microsoft bought Activision. Choose your machine carefully. (Call of Duty).”

Despite the fanfare created around Activision’s shooter, there’s still no confirmation from Microsoft actually keeping it exclusively on its platforms. However, renowned website Bloomberg said that the series will only be on PlayStation until 2023 (from then on, releases are uncertain).

