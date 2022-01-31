Students over 18 must present a health passport in Ceará

Students over 18 years old will be required to show their health passport to attend face-to-face classes in Ceará, according to a state decree published this Saturday, 29. In the case of students aged between 12 and 17, the publication determines that social distancing can be waived if the health passport is charged for students, teachers and employees. For those aged 11 and under, the state administration points out that it will be able to define specific rules for sanitary control, which have not yet been released.

On the 14th of this month, the State Government recommended that schools with children up to 11 years old postpone the return to face-to-face teaching for 15 days, given the escalation of the pandemic. In today’s publication, management informs that all educational institutions are free to return to school in person. Students who have not completed the vaccination cycle and cannot join face-to-face classes, for health reasons duly proven in a medical certificate or report, can continue in a virtual or hybrid regime.

In the other sectors, the restrictions to face the new coronavirus remain unchanged. With this, the Clássico-Rei, which takes place on the next 5th, valid for the Northeast Cup, will continue to have 30% of the Castelão Arena’s audience capacity, around 19 thousand fans. Regarding events, the number of 500 people for open spaces and 250 for closed spaces remains in force. The presentation of the health passport is mandatory.

Check out the restrictions for each sector in the state from this Monday, 31

Events: festive, social and corporate gatherings, public or private, such as weddings, anniversaries, graduations and corporate meetings, will have their occupancy capacity reduced to 500 people, if held outdoors, and 250 people, if held indoors. The presentation of the health passport is mandatory.

Until the 5th of February, the holding of festive pre-carnival and carnival events in public places and places is prohibited.

Street trade and services: will be able to work from 8 am to 10 pm, with 80% of capacity.

Malls: may work from 10 am to 10 pm, subject to the 80% limitation.

Restaurants: without restrictions for opening hours and occupation, being mandatory the presentation of the health passport.

Beach tents: without restrictions for opening hours and occupation, being mandatory the presentation of the health passport.

Face-to-face teaching: In-person teaching activities are released in all institutions, with no limit of student capacity per room. Distance can be waived with the health passport, which is mandatory for students over 18 years old. Specific rules may be approved for students under the age of 11.

Gyms: without capacity restriction, with mandatory presentation of the vaccination passport.

Beaches: access is allowed, provided that social distance is preserved and agglomerations are avoided.

Sands: Individual or collective physical and sports activities are allowed, provided that agglomerations are avoided.

Religious institutions: will be able to hold face-to-face celebrations, with adequate capacity to ensure compliance with social distancing and other rules established in health protocols.

Construction: activities will start at 7 am.

Driving schools: will be able to give practical classes in vehicle driving at 6:00 am, from Monday to Sunday, provided that prior scheduling and compliance with the health protocols is observed, observing, regarding the operation of the establishments for service, the hours of 8 am to 10 pm.

See what’s mandatory in the state

– Maintenance of the special duty of confinement.

– Prohibition of entry and stay in hospitals, public or private, of people outside the operation of the respective unit, with the exception of patients, their companions and professionals who work on site.

– General duty of individual protection consistent with the use of a protective mask.

– Controlled use of common spaces and leisure equipment in beach, mixed-use (housing and leisure) and/or predominantly seasonal or summer condominiums, including those condominiums certified and/or qualified as “resorts”.

