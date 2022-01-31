Superbug infections increase 56% in hospitalizations for covid

The high rates of hospitalization in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the abuse of antibiotics during the covid-19 pandemic increased superbacteria infections in hospitals in Paraná by 56%, according to a survey by PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University). The researchers believe that the same trend has occurred in the rest of Brazil and in other parts of the world.

The Brazilian research — which will be published in February in the print version of the Journal of Hospital Infection — has information on 11,248 bacterial infections collected in 99 hospitals in Paraná between January 2019 and December 2020. The researchers cross-referenced this data with Covid-19 notifications. 19 by the Ministry of Health.

The most important conclusion is that the notification of the most dangerous superbug in the world, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), grew 56% after the pandemic.

The bacterial infections Acinetobacter baumannii in hospitals in Paraná went from 7.9% (373 of 4,734 infections) of notifications in 2019 to 12.4% (805 of 6,514 cases) after the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

In 2017, the WHO published a list of 12 families of bacteria that pose “the greatest threat to human health”. At the top of the ranking, with “priority 1, critical”, is the Acinetobacter baumannii.

“Antibiotic resistance is growing and we are running out of treatment options,” Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO deputy director-general, said at the time. “If we leave it to market forces alone, the new antibiotics we most urgently need will not be developed in time.”

Covid-19 and the superbug

According to the Brazilian research, infections occurred mainly through hospital equipment, such as probes, catheters and mechanical ventilators, widely used during the most acute phase of the pandemic, which crowded ICUs throughout Brazil.

“When the patient is in the ICU, he is not always able to swallow the medicine. He receives the medication through a catheter in the vein, an invasive device”, he explained to the UOL one of those responsible for the research, epidemiologist Viviane Dias.

“Mechanical ventilation is the same thing,” he says. “You have to sedate the patient and put a tube in the trachea to help breathing. In addition to the invasive process, the cough reflex and cleaning of the trachea muscle decreases. These are necessary measures, but they reduce the body’s defenses.”

Mechanical ventilation is the main reason for superbug infection Image: iStock

Put him on mechanical ventilation, the risk is there. On the probe to monitor urine, too. The greater the need for invasive devices, the greater the risk of infection.”

Viviane Dias, researcher and physician

Infections have been associated with the following devices:

Mechanical ventilation: 58%

58% Venous Catheter: 23%

23% Urinary Catheter: 19%

The specialist’s recommendation is that hospitals redouble care, such as “hygiene hands when touching any invasive device, adequate skin disinfection, attention to dressings and great care in the patient’s oral hygiene”.

abuse of antibiotics

The study also attributes the rise in superbugs to the prescription of polymyxins, the most commonly used antibiotic to combat Acinetobacter baumannii.

“The more we use antibiotics, the greater the selection of resistant bacteria, a side effect”, explains the doctor. “And this bacterium is very resistant to almost all of them, there are few options left.”

Dias also criticizes the “unnecessary” use of antibiotics on a daily basis. “Today, there are many people using antibiotics in viral infections, skin infections, sore throats. The more they use antibiotics unnecessarily, the greater the selection of the bacteria.”

Copy of the so-called distributed covid kit has the antibiotic Azithromycin Image: Reproduction

Superbugs will kill more than cancer

Although the study was carried out in Paraná, “because most Brazilian states do not report bacterial infections”, the doctor says she believes that the increase in superbugs during the pandemic occurred throughout Brazil and the world.

In May 2020, a hospital in New Jersey, in the United States, reported an increase in infections with the same Acinetobacter baumannii. 34 patients with the superbug were identified, 21 (62%) admitted to ICUs dedicated to covid.

Although compounded by the pandemic, the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is an age-old concern. According to the Review on Antimicrobial Resistance, linked to the UK Department of Health, 700,000 people die every year from antibiotic-resistant superbugs, a figure that is expected to reach 10 million by 2050.

No policies to stop the spread of AMR [bacterias resistentes a antibióticos, na sigla em inglês], the 700,000 annual deaths will become a disturbing 10 million, more people than currently die of cancer.”

The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance

Likely causes of death in 2050:

Superbugs: 10 million deaths Cancer: 8.2 million deaths Diabetes: 1.5 million Diarrhea: 1.4 million deaths Traffic-accidents: 1.2 million deaths

“If we don’t act quickly, we are facing an almost unthinkable scenario where antibiotics will no longer work and we will be thrown back into the dark ages of medicine,” former UK Prime Minister David Cameron said at the time.

Covid vaccine against the superbug?

In addition to avoiding exaggerated consumption of antibiotics and strengthening hygiene measures in ICUs, the doctor recommends mass vaccination against covid-19 as a way to avoid hospitalizations and contamination by bacteria.

“When there was still no vaccine, patients with covid crowded ICUs”, remembers the epidemiologist. “With three, four weeks in the ICU, the patient is very weak and the chance of becoming infected by bacteria is greater.”

She celebrates the arrival of the vaccine and the reduction in hospitalizations for covid, but warns of the high transmissibility of the ômicron variant and greater lethality among unvaccinated people.