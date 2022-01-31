SUS-BH working group will discuss the return of professionals on leave due to flu symptoms

The Technical Chamber for the Management of the SUS Workforce of Belo Horizonte will meet this Monday (31) to discuss the return of health workers who were removed due to respiratory diseases. The meeting will be virtual, starting at 14 pm and is open to the public.

According to the president of the Municipal Health Council, Carla Anunciatta, due to the crisis in care in the health units of BH, many workers are returning to work even if they are symptomatic. “We will now discuss how long they should be away and what measures should be taken,” he explained.

On Friday (28), the City of Belo Horizonte reported that 1,038 health professionals presented medical certificates between the 1st and 25th of January. However, according to a survey carried out by the Municipal Public Servants Union (Sindibel), a week earlier, on the 21st, the picture is much bigger: 1,400 professionals from health centers and UPAs in BH are on leave due to suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19.

According to the PBH, since the beginning of the increase in the number of cases, a requalification was made in the survey of medical certificates presented with the inclusion of other respiratory diseases. In addition, to make up for the lack of workers, 1,430 professionals were hired between Monday (24) and Tuesday (25), including 309 doctors from different specialties.

