Technology can predict heart attack risk just by examining the eye – 01/30/2022

Scientists at the University of Leeds, UK, have developed an artificial intelligence system that identifies a higher risk of heart attack with just a retinal scan. The research was published in the journal Nature on January 25th.

The technology reads the exams and identifies whether the patient may have a heart attack up to a year after the analysis. According to the researchers, the accuracy was between 70% and 80% and the system could be used as a second referral mechanism for in-depth cardiovascular investigation.

How the study was done

The technology is a series of algorithms that allow computers to identify patterns in data and make predictions. She analyzed retinal and cardiac scans of more than 5,000 people.

The system estimated the size and pumping efficiency of the left ventricle, one of the four chambers of the heart, from retinal scans alone. An enlarged ventricle is associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Combining the patients’ cardiac information with demographics (age and gender), the system predicted the risk of heart attack over the subsequent 12 months.

Why is it important?

According to Professor Alex Frangi, who oversaw the research, the technique could revolutionize heart disease screening. “Retinal scans are comparatively inexpensive and routinely used, so patients at high risk of becoming ill can be referred to specialist cardiac services,” he said.

Chris Gale, one of the authors of the study and professor of cardiovascular medicine at the university, also said that with technology, preventive treatments can be started earlier, precisely to prevent premature cardiovascular disease.