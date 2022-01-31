Tension in Ukraine: Brazilian Foreign Minister defends ‘diplomatic solution’ in conversation with US Secretary | World

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, called this Sunday (30) the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França. In the conversation, among other topics, the representatives dealt with the escalation of tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border. According to the Itamaraty, Carlos França defended a “diplomatic solution” to the crisis.

In recent days, Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, but denies planning an invasion of the country. Ukraine is a former Soviet republic that borders Russia and the European Union.

Behind the Russian movement is the country’s distrust of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance’s performance in Eastern Europe, a military alliance formed in 1949, in the context of the cold war, by 12 countries, including the USA, Canada. , UK and France.

According to the MRE, in the call, Bliken and Carlos França agreed on the need to reduce tension in the region and highlighted the “importance” of the United Nations Security Council (UN) in this task. This year, Brazil returned to occupy a non-permanent seat on the council.

“Minister Carlos França received a call today from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. When addressing the situation in Ukraine, the ministers agreed on the need for a de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to the crisis. They recognized the importance of the Security Council in this process”, says the Itamaraty statement on a social network.

The United States has already requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss what it called Russian “threatening behavior”.

President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to visit Russia in February, where he is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin. The departure of the Chief Executive of Brazil to Moscow next month has been under negotiation since last year.

US: Russia is ready to invade Ukraine

Also according to the Itamaraty, in the call, Carlos França thanked Blinken for the North American support for Brazil’s entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Last Tuesday (25th), the entity approved a formal invitation for Brazil and five other countries to start the accession discussions. The negotiation process can last from two to five years.

The Paris-based OECD comprises 38 countries, most with developed economies. The entity is called the “club of the rich”, although it includes several emerging ones, such as Colombia and Costa Rica.