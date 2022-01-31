The deadline to opt for Simples Nacional 2022 ends today (31/01) — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Revenue warns that, although the deadline for settling pending issues for joining the Simples Nacional has been extended until March 31, 2022, companies must formalize the request by 11:59 pm today, January 31, 2022 (Brasilia time). -DF).

There will be no extension of the adhesion period, as it is a provision provided for in Complementary Law No. 123/2006.

Thus, the company must make the option within the deadline and seek to settle their pending issues as soon as possible, so that their option is validated and they can enjoy the benefits of the regime.

In order to settle pending issues with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil or with the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury, it is not necessary for the taxpayer to go to a unit of the Federal Revenue, simply accessing here.

If you need to regularize registration pending issues, you must access the Redesim portal.

In order to settle pending matters with the States, Federal District and Municipalities, the taxpayer must address the responsible Tax Administration.

Swing

So far, 520,883 option requests have been made, of which 127,080 have already been granted. Another 367,537 depend on the taxpayer to settle pending issues with one or more federal entities (these pending issues can be registered or debts with the Federal Revenue, States, DF and Municipalities) and 26,266 were subject to cancellation of the option.