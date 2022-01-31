The Economist: How does Omicron affect global economic recovery? – Economy

The end of November gave the impression that we were almost back in the first days of the pandemic. Stock markets around the world tumbled as news broke of what would come to be known as the Omicron variant and investors feared another round of restrictions or that people would lock themselves in.

Two months later, the impact of Ômicron is slowly gaining attention. So far, it is, for the most part, better than expected. Markets are unpredictable, but because of the prospects of higher interest rates, not Covid-19. Goldman Sachs has compiled a stock price index of European companies, such as airlines and hotels, that thrive when people can and are willing to be in public spaces. The index, an indicator of concern about the virus, rose compared to the largest stock exchanges.

Economic data support cautious optimism. Nicolas Woloszko, an economist at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), develops an index of the weekly GDPs of 46 middle- and upper-income economies, using data from Google’s search activity on a wide range of topics, from housing and jobs to uncertainty. economic. Adapting their index, which has been a good indicator of official figures, we estimate that the GDP of these countries is about 2.5% below its pre-pandemic trend. It’s a little worse than November, when GDP was 1.6% below trend, but better than a year ago, when output was almost 5% below it.

A few factors explain why the worst fears regarding the economic effects of the Ômicron variant have not materialized so far. The great uncertainty with Ômicron concerns whether the bad part of it (greater transmissibility) outweighs the good part (less aggressiveness) and whether there is a dangerous increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19. For now, however, few governments, apart from the Chinese, which is still firm in its strategy for zero cases of covid-19, seem to believe that new radical restrictions are necessary for the movement of people.

Risk management

A quantitative measure produced by investment bank UBS ranks restrictions from zero to ten and found that the average global score has risen from 3 to 3.5 in recent weeks. Only one rich country, the Netherlands, has initiated a lockdown to contain Ômicron (although it received easing on January 26). UBS also found that the share of international tourist destinations with entry restrictions due to Covid-19, 31% globally, has barely changed since October.

More people also seem willing to take risks. Goldman Sachs produces an “effective” lockdown index, which takes into account not only government determinations, but also people’s choices. So far, its global rate has declined to almost the same level as last summer’s wave of infections with the Delta variant, despite having four to five times as many cases of infections daily.

Even in places where the rapid spread of Covid-19 is new, people are largely going about their business as usual. Cases in San Francisco (USA) were below double digits for much of the fall. While the average number of cases in the city is now approximately 2,000, gyms and restaurants remain busy.

high incidence

Case numbers suggest that about 5% to 10% of Americans are currently infected with Covid-19. This high incidence of cases created a new difficulty that did not exist with the previous variants: the general absence of workers. According to a survey conducted at the turn of the year by the US Census Bureau, 8.8 million Americans were not working because they had been infected or were caring for someone with Covid-19.

At the end of 2021, 138 NBA players were unable to enter the court for reasons related to Covid-19, although that number has since dropped. In San Francisco, a small but growing number of stores, which were already struggling due to labor shortages, are closing early because of a shortage of employees.

Measuring the effect of these absences on production is difficult, but it appears to be limited – and short-lived. For starters, several factors may outweigh their impact. Some of the isolation workers will be able to work from home. If a restaurant is closed, potential customers may have other options for places to go. And, at least for a while, uninfected coworkers can take care of absentee work. The total encumbrance could therefore be modest. Research published earlier this month by JP Morgan Chase, for example, speculated that absences could reduce UK GDP in January by 0.4%.

Furthermore, with the number of cases falling both in the UK and in some US cities, the economic effects of Omicron are likely to wear off quickly. Future prospects surveys also suggest that companies are not overly concerned. There are few signs, for example, of a decline in business confidence.

Despite a better-than-expected overall performance, the global economic recovery from the 2020 lockdowns is uneven. The gap between the top performers and the worst performers is wider than ever. As the wave of contagion by the Ômicron variant in South Africa has subsided, GDP has increased and is now in line with its pre-crisis trend.

The UK economy appears to be recovering fairly quickly. However, other places are still experiencing difficulties, whether due to slow application of booster doses, low immunization of the population or pure bad luck. According to the OECD indicator, the Spanish economy is still around 7% smaller compared to its pre-pandemic trend. Ômicron has not done much to undermine the global economic recovery. But some places still seem to be far from normal./ TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

©️ 2022 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. RIGHTS RESERVED. PUBLISHED UNDER LICENSE. THE ORIGINAL ENGLISH TEXT IS AT WWW.ECONOMIST.COM