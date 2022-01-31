The fortunes of 9 of the 10 richest men in the world fall by R$ 800 billion in 2022

The ranking of richest people in the world started 2022 dyed red. With the recent declines in US stock markets, of the ten entrepreneurs who lead the list, nine have lost money this year.

And it was not little: according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, so far, the total reaches $149 billion — or R$ 798.6 billion, considering the current exchange rate of the dollar.

Even with the losses, if the fortunes of the ten richest people were added up today, the amount would reach about US$ 1.34 trillion – equivalent to about R$ 7.2 trillion.

Warren Buffett, the exception

The fall was narrowly not widespread. This “almost” is due solely to the Warren Buffett, who managed to save himself from the same haunting fate as his colleagues and was the only one to see his fortune grow at the beginning of the year.

The President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway added about $4.46 billion to its equity, which came to a total value of $113 billion.

Thus, Buffett managed to overcome Mark Zuckerberg and move up to seventh on the Bloomberg Wealth Ranking.

This is because, with high inflation and the increase in interest rates in the United States by the Federal Reserve, investors’ risk appetite has changed at the beginning of the year.

So the market has funneled its money into stable stocks like Berkshire Hathaway — rather than into overvalued stocks.

Who has more, loses more

The world’s richest man was also the one who saw his wealth fall the sharpest in January. With the drop in tech stocks in recent times, the fortunes of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, retreated by US$ 50 billion, totaling US$ 220 billion.

The second biggest drop belongs to Jeff Bezos. The net worth of the CEO of amazon dropped $23.4 billion in 2022 to approximately $169 billion.

Then, Bernard Arnault took third place in the ranking (both in wealth and in money loss). The CEO of the luxury goods group LVMH, holding company Louis Vuitton, has lost $16.1 billion so far, reflecting the company’s recent stock devaluation. His fortune, however, totals around US$ 162 billion.

If the combined falls of the co-founders of the Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the loss would have been $18.65 billion in their fortunes.

Check out the updated ranking of the 10 richest people: