The wife of presenter Léo Batista dies in the pool at home. read note

Leyla Belinaso, wife of TV Globo presenter Léo Batista, died this Saturday (29/1) and was found by her husband in the pool at home, already lifeless. The cause of death is still unknown. Rio de Janeiro police released a statement about the case.

According to a statement, Léo dived to get Leyla Belinaso out of the pool and realized that she was already dead. He called Globo and PMERJ was called afterwards. Despite the fact that she was drowned in the bulletin, this can only be verified by means of an expert investigation. Read the full note:

“DATE: 01/29/2022

START TIME: 19:40

END TIME: —

OCCURRENCE: Drowning (00.005)

INVOLVED:

VICTIM: Leyla Chavantes Belinaso (DEATH)

BORN: 02/25/1937.

DYNAMICS: The garrison proceeded to the given address, where they made contact with the victim’s husband, journalist João Baptista Belinaso, known as the presenter of Rede Globo de Televisão Léo Baptista. The presenter reported that, in the afternoon, his wife was by the pool while he was inside the residence. When he went out to check if his wife was okay, he found her in the pool, holding a float noodle and her face in the water. He immediately dived in to remove it, however he was already dead. The journalist made contact with the station he works and PMERJ was called. The CBMERJ ASE 413 vtr is present on site. The family members made contact with the victim’s doctor in order to certify the death and release the body. The police are waiting for the presenter’s press office to proceed until the 32nd DP. Waiting for more information.”

Column LeoDias offers its solidarity to the journalist and his family.

