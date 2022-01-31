Things you should (and shouldn’t) do after sex

Some people may be obsessed with cleanliness. And no matter the situation, including even post-sex. Calm down, you don’t have to run to the bathroom and leave the person who is with you suspicious. However, some actions are welcome, such as urinating, drinking water and, yes, washing the area. Check out some tips below to stay healthy and have a pleasurable sex life.

wash up

Gently cleansing yourself after sex can protect you from infections, such as those in the urinary tract. Wash the area around (not inside) the genitals with warm water. You can try mild soaps, but if you have sensitive skin or already have an infection, they can dry out or irritate the area. Men with foreskin should gently pull it back and wash underneath.

do not use showers

Some women find that they need to clean the inside of their vagina after sex with water. But douching can lead to more infections, as they upset the natural balance of bacteria that protect the organ. The best way to take care of the area after sex is to leave it alone – it cleans itself naturally. Also, remember that a mild smell is normal and may not be a sign of a problem.

Do a simple clean

Along with showers, pharmacies offer many wipes, creams and sprays that promise to help “refresh” the personal areas. Some of them are made with strong soaps, detergents, shampoos, perfumes or lotions, so be careful when choosing. Just do a gentle rinse with warm water after sex. And avoid tampons, pads and sprays scented, especially if you tend to get infections.

Woman: When cleaning, do it from front to back to stop the spread of bacteria – iStock

empty the bladder

During sex, bacteria can enter the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. This can increase your chances of an infection. When you pee, it eliminates these germs. If you are a woman, when cleaning, do it from front to back to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Drink a glass of water

Since it’s a good idea to pee after sex, don’t forget to drink water. When you hydrate, you urinate more, which means more bacteria will be washed out of your body before infections can arise.

wear loose clothes

Hot, sweaty places are the perfect places for bacteria and yeast to thrive. So wear clothes that let in air. Women should avoid tights, tights and panties. Cotton garments work well for both men and women – they are breathable and wick away moisture. Or just don’t wear anything when you go to bed.

Wash the hands

It’s the best way to get rid of bacteria that you can catch from touching your genitals or your partner’s. This is the key to preventing infections from spreading. Wash with soap and water and make it part of your post-sex cleaning routine.

clean sex toys

After you finish using them, bacteria, viruses and fungi can emerge. This means that your toys can spread sexually transmitted diseases and other infections. Clean each one after use – check packaging for cleaning instructions. It’s best not to share with others, but if you plan on sharing, try covering the toy with a new condom each time you use it.

Take care of fungal infections

Partners can transmit infections during sex. So if you notice symptoms — itching, burning, or a thick, white discharge from your vagina or penis — treat them before the next time you have sex. Talk to your doctor if you think you have a problem.

Do the test

If you’re sexually active, especially if you’ve been with a new partner, it’s a good idea to get tested for STIs. Most of the time, these infections have no symptoms, so testing is the only way to know. You may also notice symptoms such as discharge, pain, blisters, sores, spots or lumps around the genitals.

Pregnant? be more careful

Sex is generally safe during pregnancy, but you are more likely to get infections such as urinary tract infections during this time. So it’s even more important to take care of the basics after sex – peeing, washing your vagina and drinking water. Encourage your partner to do the same.

Source: WebMD

