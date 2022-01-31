this monday is the last day for credit indication

Registered taxpayers have until this Monday (1/31) to indicate the Nota Legal credits for tax relief. The available balance can be deducted from the Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU) and from the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA), provided that the citizen is the owner of the goods.

With the application of credits, through the Nota Legal website, the taxpayer can issue the slip with the updated amount of taxes, already with the discounts.

With the application of credits, through the Nota Legal website, the taxpayer can issue the slip with the updated amount of taxes, already with the discounts.

For IPVA, the vehicle must be in the name of the taxpayer, as registered with the Traffic Department of the Federal District (Detran-DF). In relation to real estate, the citizen must be registered with the real estate registry as the owner of the property.

If the property belongs to a couple and there is only the CPF of one of the spouses, the taxpayer must request a change in the real estate registry to insert the CPF of the partner.

For taxpayers who do not have taxable assets in their name, there is an option to receive the credits in cash. The period for such an indication, however, is scheduled for June.