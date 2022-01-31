Tiago Leifert says he cries in secret so that his daughter, diagnosed with rare cancer, does not see | Fantastic

Retinoblastoma: understand what it is and what are the symptoms of cancer in the daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin

The former presenter of “Big Brother Brasil” said that he lived through difficult days — “I met the darkness” — and that he “did not have the slightest condition to work” — he left TV Globo after 15 years.

In the exclusive interview, Leifert said that he avoids crying in front of his daughter (see in the video above).

“We are firm, we agreed never to cry in front of the moon”, he says.

“In front of the Moon is joy, the child feels everything. So we decided to cry hiding in the bathroom. We cry together, but not to the Moon. We need to stay strong so that she stays too”, says Diana.

“The fact that she doesn’t know what’s going on… She doesn’t let us be sad because she’s always so happy, so willing, that I say: ‘My daughter, you give me the strength to go on, to be able to accept every difficulty. ”, she explains.

Leifert says he tries to stay positive, and that he and Diana really believe in their daughter’s cure.

“I know there are worse cases than the Moon, we know it is not more painful than anyone else. But we have to maintain strength and optimism. A lot because it infects the family, the doctors, the child… So that’s the most important thing. Take a deep breath and always think as best as possible and go to the fight, which is what we can do (…). It’s no use ruminating bad things in your head because it won’t do anything. Now that’s it, we’ve declared war on this disease,” says Leifert.

The couple decided to reveal their daughter’s illness to serve as a warning to other parents, as the diagnosis is difficult. — Lua showed no signs and started the treatment when the disease had evolved a lot.

“She gave no sign, no pain, no discomfort. She showed absolutely nothing. And not even in the vision… She was crawling all over the house, she was starting to take her first steps. We would never have imagined it”, says Diana.

Doctors who follow Lua’s treatment recommend that very young children, between 6 and 12 months, be taken to an ophthalmologist..

“The ideal would be at least in the first year of life to go to the ophthalmologist once. Then, at least once a year until the age of 5”, says pediatric oncologist Carla Macedo.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

EXCLUSIVE: Tiago Leifert tells details of the retinoblastoma diagnosis of his daughter Lua, 1 year and 3 months old: ‘I met the darkness’