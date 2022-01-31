Toni Garrido cries a lot on ‘The Voice +’ when praising contestant: ‘Embodies the women in my life’ | 2022

Very moved, the vocalist of Cidade Negra said that Lucinha’s presence made him remember his sister, a fundamental figure in his personal trajectory in music.

Watch the moment in the video below, after the performance of Lucinha Bosco:

But of course Toni was also very impressed with the talent of the 76-year-old singer from Minas Gerais and made a point of making it clear why he had turned his chair towards her. “I hit [o botão para virar a cadeira] because you impressed me with your voice, with your high register, strong, very sweet, but at the same time hard. When I turned around I said: ‘So it is [que se canta] in my home!’. So I’m thrilled with those two things.”

Born in the city of Santa Luzia (MG), Lucinha Bosco moved to Rio de Janeiro in 1974 accompanied by her fiance at the time, who was a drummer. In Cidade Maravilhosa, Lucinha began to perform in hotels, where she caught the attention of producers. She even received invitations to sing in the United States, where she lived for almost two years.

In addition to Toni, Ludmilla and Fafá de Belém turned Lucinha’s career around, but after so much emotion, the participant chose the vocalist of Cidade Negra as her coach. It couldn’t be any different, could it?