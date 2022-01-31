Top 5 Things to Watch in the Markets This Week By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Noreen Burke and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The U.S. jobs report for January will be a critical focus for markets this week as investors try to gauge how aggressively the U.S. might act in its fight against inflation. Results announcements will continue, with announcements from tech giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) scheduled. High market volatility is expected to continue, and both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will meet.

In Brazil, this week the Copom should meet to decide on the country’s monetary policy. The market expectation is that the Selic rate will be raised from 9.25% pa to 10.75% pa

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. US Jobs Report

The US is due to release its January non-farm payrolls report on Friday, with economists predicting the economy has added jobs, a slowdown from the 199,000 generated in December under the impact of the omicron variant.

Signs of a continuing strong labor market could raise the stakes on how aggressive the Fed can be in tightening monetary policy to combat rising inflation.

The Fed signaled an interest rate hike in March after its policy meeting last week, and the president acknowledged that policymakers could act even more strongly than the four rate hikes that markets have already priced in for this year.

On Friday, Atlanta Fed Chairman , said the central bank could raise rates by up to if economic data called for it.

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to raise rates, a rise more than its previous forecast of four hikes, with the first expected in March, according to a report by its economists late on Friday.

See the economic calendar for this week.

2. Results

Another big batch of results will be released this week, including heavyweights like and , respectively on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tech stocks have been under pressure this year as investors have become more reluctant to pay. valuations boosted by growth stocks amid a climb in bond yields as the Fed plans to tighten its monetary policy to quell inflation.

Up until this point in earnings season, investors have been focused on forecasts, and the extent to which companies expect persistent global sourcing challenges to affect their results going forward.

Investor insecurity has already punished companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:), JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:), which have delivered disappointing results in recent weeks.

Other noteworthy results this week include Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), General Motors (NYSE:), Ford (NYSE:), Exxon Mobile (NYSE:), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) and Merck (NYSE:).

3. Buying the fall?

The downward trajectory of US equities in January motivated some investors to start looking at valuations assets to see if this was the time to snap up shares at bargain prices.

The is down more than 9% so far in 2022, while the , with a strong share of the tech sector, remains in correction after a drop of nearly 15%.

Buying in the wake of pullbacks has paid off for many investors over the past two years, as broad stimulus from the pandemic catapulted stocks to a series of new all-time highs. But with five rate hikes from the Fed already on the table for this year, investors are having to learn to live with a new reality.

The fall in markets was not precipitous enough for Barclays strategists, who declared early last week in a report that it was still “too early to buy the dip”.

On the other hand, the strength of fourth-quarter results, which continue to be released while the S&P 500’s earnings season has not yet reached the halfway point, could bolster the case for investors looking for discount shopping.

4. Increase in Bank of England interest rates

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates again by another 0.25% in its next monetary policy on Thursday, in order to limit inflation, which is already at its highest level in 30 years.

In December, the BoE became the world’s first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the pandemic, and market watchers will be eager to hear what Governor Andrew Bailey has to say about the future trajectory of rates.

The expected increase will also mean that the bank’s threshold to start cutting its balance sheet will have been reached, which could be as early as March.

Before that, the euro zone is due to release data for the fourth quarter and for January. GDP data should show that economic growth has slowed in the three-month period ending in December, while the expectation is that inflation has increased.

The ECB diverges from the Fed and BoE, and prospects of a rate hike remain distant.

Market watchers do not expect changes to the ECB’s monetary policy this week – instead, ECB chief , , faces the challenge of announcing that policymakers will stick to their aggressive stance on inflation while denying premature speculation about interest rate hikes.

5. Interest rate in Brazil

This week, the main economic event in Brazil will be the first meeting of the year held by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to discuss the country’s monetary policy. The expectation is that the authority will raise the Selic rate by 1.5 pp, from 9.25% pa to 10.75% pa.

The decision will be released on Wednesday, 2nd, from 18:30, after two days of meetings. The market will also be attentive to find out whether or not the Copom will leave a new high contracted for the March meeting.

Before that, on Monday the 31st, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare will release the numbers of the New General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) for last December and 2021. The results should be published at 10 am.

— Reuters contributed to this article