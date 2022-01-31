Toyota and Mercedes are the most valuable car brands; Tesla comes after

Even facing difficulties in the pandemic, automakers remain firm in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world. And, as usual in recent years, the Toyota continues ahead in the list of automotive manufacturers. That, at least, is what the study by the consulting firm indicates, Brand Financewhich separated the 500 most valuable brands in 2022 in the ”Brand Finance Global 500”.

According to the company, the Japanese automaker is in 12th place in the overall ranking, with an increasing valuation of US$ 64.2 million. That is, it is an increase of 8% compared to the year 2021, when it was at the mark of US$ 59.4 million in the same survey. Soon after, another brand that did not lose its position was the vice Mercedes-Benz. The German luxury automaker, which appears in 15th place, reached a value of US$ 60.7 million.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Closing the top 3 among vehicle manufacturers, comes the company of billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla. Despite being well below, in 28th place, the North American brand of electric vehicles can be a great threat. To give you an idea, the creator of Model 3 rose 14 positions in relation to last year and was the one that registered the most growth. In total, the appreciation was 44%. Therefore, it is valued at US$ 46 million.

top 100

Even on the rise, the impact that the crisis has had on the market is remarkable. THE Volkswagen, for example, appears in decline in the 33rd position, with an estimated value of US$ 41 million. Then comes the group Mitsubishi in 37th place, the BMW at 39° and the Porsche at 46°, all down so far.

In the most, the Honda appears in the ranking at 61st place. Finally, and very surprisingly, the top 100 closes to automakers with the Ford, which a year ago closed its factories here in Brazil. The blue oval brand ranked 76th and is valued at $24 million.