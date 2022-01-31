Two ways to make money using the benefit

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a kind of savings for workers who work with a formal contract. A percentage of your salary is deposited into the account linked to it every month, and this amount can be withdrawn in the event of unfair dismissal or in other situations provided for by law.

But those aren’t the only ones ways to take advantage. There is a way to increase the value of the FGTS, and another way to anticipate its redemption. See more details below.

FGTS review

The review of the FGTS is an action that asks for a change in the rate currently adopted to correct the balance of the accounts. The objective is to prevent it from losing value due to inflation. Therefore, the ideal is the exchange for the INPC or IPCA, indices that measure the increase in prices in the country.

When the value of the review is up to 60 minimum wages (about R$ 72 thousand), the process can be opened in the Federal Special Courts (JEFs), without needing a lawyer. For amounts above 60 minimum wages, it is necessary to hire a lawyer.

The worker can consult the value of his review in the LOIT FGTS tool, which is completely free. Simply access the Caixa FGTS app to access your account statements and attach documents to the platform.

Anticipate the birthday loot

Now if you need money quickly, an alternative is to anticipate the birthday withdrawal. The service is available at different banks and usually has very attractive interest rates. Some institutions anticipate up to 12 years of benefit.

The birthday withdrawal allows the worker to withdraw a percentage of his FGTS balance every year, in the month of his birthday. In addition to this amount, he is also entitled to an additional fixed installment.

First of all, it is necessary to migrate to this modality. The process can be done on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, on Internet Banking Caixa or at the bank’s branches. Then just look for a bank that offers the option and choose how many installments you want to anticipate.