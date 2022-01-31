Ukraine asks Russia to withdraw troops from border and maintain dialogue

posted on 01/30/2022 15:39



(credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

Ukraine on Sunday urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the border and continue dialogue with Western countries, if it is “seriously” committed to reducing tensions sparked by fears of an invasion.

“If the Russian authorities are serious when they say they do not want a new war, Russia must continue with its diplomatic commitment and withdraw military forces positioned on the border with Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian minister of affairs. Exteriors, Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter.

Moscow has sent more than 100,000 troops and heavy weapons to the border with Ukraine, according to Western countries, which fear Kremlin military action in the neighboring country. “Diplomacy is the only responsible way,” added Kuleba.

Moscow denies any intention of invading Ukraine and insists it does not want a war, it only seeks guarantees from the United States and NATO for its security.