UN Security Council meets to discuss situation in Ukraine | World

The US, which is threatening to adopt sanctions against Russia (and the country’s own president, Vladimir Putin), is trying alongside its NATO allies (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to dissuade the country from invading Ukraine.

“More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed and Russia is organizing further acts of destabilization against Ukraine, which constitute a threat to peace, international security and the UN Charter,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. .

Squeezed between NATO and Russian threats — and facing the threat of invasion — Ukraine on Sunday asked its neighbor to withdraw its troops and maintain dialogue with Western countries if it “really” wants to reduce tensions.

British officials say they will target a variety of Russian economic interests, and in the US congressional Democrats and Republicans have announced that Congress is close to reaching an agreement on further steps to take.

Possible sanctions include the strategic Nord Stream 2 pipeline built between Russia and Germany and even Russian access to transactions in dollars, the main currency of international trade.

Faced with the new threats, Russia demanded to be treated on equal terms. “We want good, equitable, mutually respectful relations with the United States and with all countries in the world,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov said Russia, which is accused of having concentrated around 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border to prepare an attack, just “does not want to remain in a position” in which its security “is violated on a daily basis”.

The Russian government denies having any intention of invading its neighbour, but demands that NATO ban Ukraine from entering the political-military alliance and stop strengthening its presence in eastern Europe – demands rejected by the US.

Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, in a photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia concentrates more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, close to the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear is a prelude to a new invasion.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said there are “signs” that Russia would be interested in a dialogue on the US and NATO response and said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, ” will talk about it probably this week.”

The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, asked the Biden administration to issue a warning to russiago that any aggression against ukraingo it will cost too much.

“We cannot have a new Munich moment again,” the senator told CNN television, referring to the 1938 agreement between France, Italy and the United Kingdom with Adolf Hitler’s Germany, in which the Nazis took control of part of the of Czech territory. “Putin will not stop in Ukraine”.

Western mobilization

Amid escalating tensions, several Western countries have announced in recent days the deployment of troops to Eastern Europe, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected this week to propose sending more troops to respond to the increase in “Russian hostility”. “.

The announcement was welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, whose country provides military assistance to Ukraine, arrived in the country on Sunday (30) for a two-day visit and announced that the Canadian government had deployed military troops in the west.

This week, the head of French diplomacy Jean-Yves Le Drian, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will travel to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

