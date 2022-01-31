Unimed is ordered to pay for the implantation of an inflatable penile prosthesis

Credit: Pexels

The 8th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJSP) unanimously denied an appeal by Unimed do Estado de São Paulo and ordered the cooperative to pay implantation of an inflatable penile prosthesis to a university professor benefiting from the plan.

The man was diagnosed with vasculogenic erectile dysfunction and was prescribed surgery to implant an inflatable penile prosthesis, but Unimed denied coverage on the grounds of lack of contractual provision.

In addition, the cooperative argues that the surgery is not on the list of mandatory coverage of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). He also argued that it is not the only treatment available and that there is a lack of data to attest to the superiority of the inflatable penile prosthesis over the semi-rigid one – covered by the plan. While the cost of a semi-rigid prosthesis ranges from R$3,000 to R$15,000, an inflatable one ranges from R$50,000 to R$70,000.

The judges did not agree with the operator’s argument. They applied Precedent 102 of the TJSP, which says:

“If there is an express medical indication, it is abusive to refuse to cover the cost of treatment on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures.”

The agreement, stated the rapporteur Clara Maria Araújo Xavier, “is responsible for establishing, observing the minimum standard requirement, which diseases are covered, but not the indicated treatment”.

The judges also took into account the potential risk of delay in performing the surgery. According to a medical report, the delay could lead to permanent penile atrophy and organ functional impairment.

The rapporteur also recalled the judgment of REsp 1,733,013, by the 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which understood that the list of health procedures and events prepared by the ANS is exhaustive. But she pondered that this is not a binding precedent, there is no longer a consensus among the judging groups on the subject.

The 2nd Section of the STJ should judge the issue of taxation this year through EREsp 1,886,929 and EREsp 1,889,704, both reported by Minister Luis Felipe Salomão.

Sought by the report, Unimed of the State of São Paulo did not respond at the time of writing this article. The action is being processed in secret under the number 2277545-02.2021.8.26.0000.

Semi-rigid prosthesis x inflatable prosthesis

According to Eduardo de Paula Mirando, head of the Andrology department at the Brazilian Society of Urology, treatment with semi-rigid prostheses requires the insertion of nails into the corpora cavernosa and lasts from 10 to 15 years. It’s simpler and more common. The disadvantage of the alternative lies in the permanent erection, an obstacle in the patient’s daily life. Studies point to a satisfaction rate between 70% and 75%.

The inflatable penile prosthesis solves the problem. The product has a hydraulic system that offers the user the two states of flaccidity and erection. The implant works from an activation pump, explained Mirando.

When activated, it releases fluids to balloons that are also introduced into the corpora cavernosa. Turning it on again drains the liquid back. Satisfaction is higher, around 90%, but the durability is up to 10 years. According to the specialist, it is a more sophisticated prosthesis, which, on the other hand, can bring complications, such as leaks.