URT cannot stand pressure from Caldense and loses at home for the second round of the Campeonato Mineiro

The Workers’ Recreational Union entered the field this Sunday afternoon (30) and could not hold Caldense. The celestial team ended up defeated by the score of 3×1 at home and bitter its second defeat in the Campeonato Mineiro. URT continues without adding points and ends the round at the bottom of the competition.

The team from Poços de Caldas had already beaten América Mineiro by the minimum score in the first round of the championship and came to Patos de Minas with confidence. URT even started pressing, just in the eight minutes, midfielder Evair kicked from outside the area and hit the goalkeeper Renan Rinaldi’s post. At 22 Renan was forced to make another difficult save. However, Caldense’s attack was more effective. In the 29th minute of the first half, Ikaro received it in the middle, got rid of the markers and hit low to open the scoring at the Zama Maciel stadium.

Caldense’s second goal came in stoppage time. João Diogo received, got rid of the goalkeeper and sent it to the net. At halftime, Coach Wellington Fajardo made five changes in the URT team. Dudu, Gindre, Evair, Daniel Passira and Cesinha left for the entrance of Euller, Matheus, Cebolinha, Nininho and Iago Martins. The changes looked like they would take effect. At 16 of the second half, the celestial decreased with Ferrugem. He invaded the area and kicked in the corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper. The match was disputed, but at 38 of the second half, the URT goalkeeper, Jairo, made a dangerous foul on Pedro Gabriel and ended up getting a red card and being sent off the field.

As URT had already made all the changes at halftime, the team ended up with one less on the field. Caldense took the opportunity and extended the score with a goal from Neto Costa. End of game 3 for Caldense 1 for URT. The next game of the Patos de Minas team will be next Wednesday (02) in Patrocínio against Patrocinense.