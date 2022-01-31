US and Japan team up to stop Chinese dominance in 6G; understand

5G indicated a strong presence of the Chinese company Huawei in the markets, even with the sanctions applied by the United States and the United Kingdom. Now, American and Japanese representatives are already trying to take care of the 6G network, which will only start operating on a large scale in 2030.

Just ahead of 5G, the 6G modality could enable the production of automated cars and factories, including even the internet bandwidth transport of full-body human holograms. The speed can exceed 1 Terabyte per second, which is 100 times higher than the fifth generation, according to the report by Chinese company Conterpoint Research released in January 2021.

The advance is such that the production of equipment adapted to 6G technology by the US and Japan does not require human control, according to what was announced by the Nikkei Asia newspaper, being a strategy to disrupt China’s participation in this market.

The expectation is that the chips for the production of atomic clocks will be marketed from 2025, already with the consolidation of 5G. Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications plans to call on the country’s tech companies to form a consortium by September 2022, with support from Americans, facilitating expansion.

The manufacture of specialized semiconductors, which are the key parts of 5G and 6G, would be under the command of Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies. The aim is to use 6G in the cellular, media, automobile, drones and watch manufacturing.

Chinese companies like Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent are in the running in this market, while players like Noka, AT&T, NTT Docomo, KDDI and Denso are keeping an eye on their space.

Source: The Globe

