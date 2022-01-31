US says Russia sent blood bags to Ukraine border

You United States stated that the Russia sent bags of blood to treat any wounded to the border with Ukraine last weekend, further fueling rumors of an eventual invasion.

The information was given by two senior US government defense officials to the CNNwho warned that the transport of supplies is not an absolute indication of an offensive.

However, the action has heightened US concerns that Russia has the capability to launch an attack at very short notice. In the last month, there were indications that the Russians were setting up supply lines, such as medical and fuel units, that could be used in the event of a prolonged conflict.

Ukraine denied that any blood supplies were sent to the border. Last Saturday (28), Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar called the reports “untrue”.

“Such news is elements of psychological warfare. The aim is to spread panic and fear in our society,” she said.

In response, the White House says the Ukrainian government is downplaying the threat in a way that could lead to the country not being prepared for an eventual conflict.

“We understand the president’s difficult position and the pressure he is under. But while he downplays the situation, he asks for hundreds of millions of dollars in weaponry to defend himself. We think it’s important to be honest and open about this threat,” a US government official said Saturday.

Over the past week, tensions have escalated between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Biden administration officials amid a disagreement over how to interpret and evaluate reports made by US intelligence agencies.

Last Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned that conflict in the region is “imminent”; in response, Zelensky told reporters that there is a feeling abroad that there is a war in the country, which is not the case.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley highlighted the country’s support for an independent Ukraine in his fourth conversation in a month with the Ukrainian army lieutenant general.

However, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said last Sunday (30) that the Alliance does not intend to send troops into the armed conflict that would ensue in a possible Russian invasion..

Stoltenberg said that at the moment, NATO is helping the European country with military support, training and equipment, without, however, sending ground troops from the organization’s member countries.