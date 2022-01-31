US Senate Close to Russia Sanctions Deal, Senators Say | World

US senators are very close to reaching agreement on a law that will grant Russia sanctions for its actions in Ukraine, including measures that will be implemented before an eventual invasion, the two top senators working on the bill said. this Sunday (30).

Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch, respectively the president and the GOP’s top name on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they should move forward with the bill this week.

“I would say we’re one yard away from closing the bill,” Menendez said on CNN’s “State of the Union” show, using a football reference that means a play that is very close to the final goal, the touchdown.

“What there is no doubt about is that there is an incredible bipartisan determination to support Ukraine, an incredibly strong bipartisan union that will have serious consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine and, in some cases, consequences for what it has already done,” Menendez said. .

Some of these measures include massive sanctions against the most important Russian banks and also on Russian sovereign debt, as well as more war assistance to Ukraine.